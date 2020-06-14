An errand of love

Checking on my grandmother was a weekly affair for me who studies in another State. The slot allotted for her amidst WhatsApp and Instagram was every Saturday at 6:30 PM. This weekly errand used to last for fifteen minutes precisely. It religiously included a time-lapse run through of the past week, an enquiry about the weather and of course ‘grandma advice’ which was indispensable from her part. Around mid-March on a Monday, contrary to our routine, I rang her up to inform her that I was leaving for home as my college shut. My mom had already told her about it and to my surprise she was preparing dosa batter for me. I relish her dosas and the news added to the perks of homecoming.

On my arrival, I was put on quarantine for fourteen days which was later followed by the lockdown. Though we only stay six kilometres apart, with the restrictions on travel, the souring batter was not a good enough reason for us to meet. Little had I realised then that the souring batter would make way to the sweetest memories I would want to cherish.

It had to do with a major rescheduling of my to-do list and I decided to replace every ‘Saturday, 6:30 PM’ with ‘Everyday, 6:30 PM’ with no time cap. Coming from the same discipline of study, we couldn’t help but do a literary analysis of everything we had read in common. We didn’t even spare the Bible for that matter. Though ‘grandma advice’ continued to be indispensable from her part, when I realised that these were but words of love carefully wrapped in concern, forgoing it became indispensable from my side. Thus, an errand which I embarked on to kill time grew rich in meaning day by day. When she told me that she found it consoling in her monotonous, old age, the activity became reassuring to me. Though the batter turned sour and stale later, ‘Everyday, 6:30 PM’ became a habit of making memories to cherish later. Habits are of course not easy to let go and I wouldn’t dare.

#KeepTheHabit

(The writer is a student in Kerala)