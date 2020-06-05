A new skill and hope for sweet revenge

05 June 2020 17:08 IST

My father was complaining about having to visit a salon for a haircut. I thought I would take an act of sweet revenge on him. When I was a kid, my father cut my hair, and he generously cut a piece off my ear as well! I cried so bitterly that it caused my neighbours to come to my rescue. So, this was my golden opportunity. He was nervous, and he told me in a trembling voice, “Varsha, be careful with my poor ears.” With much hope, I started cutting his hair. There were precious strands of grey smiling at me. I started from the left corner slowly moved to the right. I was successful but my dad was unhappy. He told me that he needed a military cut. My experience with visiting salons finally helped me. Eureka! I sprinkled water on his untamed hair strands and they finally came into my beast of a scissors. My dad was overwhelmed with joy. Now, I am the official hairstylist – haircut and dyeing the greys, for my parents. Thanks to the lockdown! Advertising Advertising

Why you should pay for news - know more

This article is part of a The Hindu marketing initiative