My father was complaining about having to visit a salon for a haircut. I thought I would take an act of sweet revenge on him. When I was a kid, my father cut my hair, and he generously cut a piece off my ear as well! I cried so bitterly that it caused my neighbours to come to my rescue. So, this was my golden opportunity. He was nervous, and he told me in a trembling voice, “Varsha, be careful with my poor ears.” With much hope, I started cutting his hair. There were precious strands of grey smiling at me. I started from the left corner slowly moved to the right. I was successful but my dad was unhappy. He told me that he needed a military cut. My experience with visiting salons finally helped me. Eureka! I sprinkled water on his untamed hair strands and they finally came into my beast of a scissors. My dad was overwhelmed with joy. Now, I am the official hairstylist – haircut and dyeing the greys, for my parents. Thanks to the lockdown!
A new skill and hope for sweet revenge
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
This article is part of a The Hindu marketing initiative
Next Story