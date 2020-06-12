A new habit that I have embraced this season of forced hibernation is to keep a gratitude journal. When my daughter who is doing a course on happiness, suggested I do this I tended to be rather sceptical. I truly feel grateful for the many blessings I receive on a daily basis but why write it down? However, I found it as the most worthwhile experience.

Reflecting on the day, one realises how many a seemingly inconsequential acts embody thoughtfulness and affection. We live in a senior care facility with very strict isolation rules. My neighbours help us in many ways like insisting on collecting the milk or paper for us from the gate, so we the elderlies can sleep in. My domestic helper brings in homemade snacks. We get innumerable phone calls from relatives, friends and sometimes casual acquaintances exhorting us to be careful. Only when you put these down on paper you realise how many people have thought of you with care and affection. Unconsciously you tend to extend your generosity to others. This activity has helped me to dispel the fog of despondency created by a tiny, but deadly virus.

(The writer is an Educator in Bangalore)

