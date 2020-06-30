KeepTheHabit

A hygienic and meaningful habit that my family members and I developed during this COVID-19 crisis is taking a shower immediately after returning home from work. Earlier, to the advent of Corona in our lives, I used to shower twice a day. Being a doctor attending to patients the whole day it was an inevitable part of my life. But I used to keep this as the last chore for the day. Corona made me realise how important it is to cleanse ourselves from the day's exposure of unwanted dirt, pollutants, infectious agents all of which are not visible to the naked eye. It is all the more important to immediately shower after reaching home, before hugging our loved ones, before entering the kitchen to cook for the family and before relaxing in our cosy recliners. It is also an instant mood booster apart from being a hygienic practice.

