A full meal, a luxury

During the different versions of this lockdown, I gradually fell in love with the first and the last slices in a loaf of bread, usually discarded with a disapproving glance into the dustbin, now these rejected pieces are precious and life-sustaining. A habit formed unnaturally, in the midst of the hunger and suffering all around me, from now on anything edible is more precious than gold, a meal is now going to be a luxury forever and the leftover rice flakes on my plate will never go into the kitchen sink anymore.

(The writer is a student in Delhi)

