A better time with my family

Being a full-time working mother means attention is divided between work and family. And this pandemic has brought some heart-wrenching moments as a mother.

While my tea breaks used to be with my colleagues on work chats, now they are with my 5-year-old daughter, and every day it is a tea party with some games and her stuffed friends joining in. Lunch breaks used to be sharing meals with my colleagues; now it is with the entire family sitting together at the dining table. And dinner, at times with lovely starry lights, much better than the candlelight dinners.

As we retire for the day, while in bed, we share all the good and better things – appreciation, silly fights, or the emotions the day evoked in us and plan for the next day to be even more awesome.

This pandemic has truly made us appreciate every tiny thing that comes our way and realise every day is a new day. There are no days of the week anymore but it’s yesterday, today and tomorrow.

The writer is a marketing professional in Chennai