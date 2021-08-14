15
2011 - Indian team with the trophy after winning the Cricket World Cup 2011.
Photo:Deepak K. R.
2014 - Workers dismantle INS Vikrant, India’s first war ship at a ship breaking yard.
Photo:Vivek Bendre
2016 - Army jawans perform yoga on the occasion of International Day of Yogaat Siachen Glacier.
2017 - Indian, U.S. and Japanese naval ships arrive at the Chennai Portfor the Malabar 2017 exercise.
Photo:Ragu R.
2017 - Jallikattu protests in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
Photo:Ragu R.
2017 - President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice-President Hamid Ansari and Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriving at the special session to launch the GST at Parliament House.
Photo:Moorthy R. V.
2018 - A supporter of the LGBT community celebrating the Supreme Court verdict on Article 377.
Photo:Emmanual Yogini
2019 - P.V. Sindhu becomes the first Indian badminton player to win gold at the World Championships.
Photo:Nagara Gopal
2019 - The GSLV Mark III carrying ‘Chandrayaan 2’ to its designated orbit.
Photo:S. R. Raghunathan
