2011 - Indian team with the trophy after winning the Cricket World Cup 2011. Photo: Deepak K. R.

2014 - Workers dismantle INS Vikrant, India’s first war ship at a ship breaking yard. Photo: Vivek Bendre

2016 - Army jawans perform yoga on the occasion of International Day of Yogaat Siachen Glacier.

2017 - Indian, U.S. and Japanese naval ships arrive at the Chennai Portfor the Malabar 2017 exercise. Photo: Ragu R.

2017 - Jallikattu protests in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Photo: Ragu R.

2017 - President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice-President Hamid Ansari and Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriving at the special session to launch the GST at Parliament House. Photo: Moorthy R. V.

2018 - A supporter of the LGBT community celebrating the Supreme Court verdict on Article 377. Photo: Emmanual Yogini

2019 - P.V. Sindhu becomes the first Indian badminton player to win gold at the World Championships. Photo: Nagara Gopal