2001: Prime Minister A.B. Vajpayee with Jaswant Singh, Murosoli Maran and L. K. Advani receiving Pakistan President Gen. Pervez Musharraf at the Agra summit. Photo: The Hindu Archives

2001: Indians point to a suspected armed terrorist during the Parliament attack in New Delhi. Photo: REUTERS TV

2004: Devastation caused by tsunami in Tamil Nadu. Photo: Reuters

2006: India and America seal a landmark civilian nuclear cooperation pact in New Delhi. Photo: The Hindu Archives

2006: Nuclear Reactors being built at Koodankulam, Tamil Nadu. Photo: The Hindu Archives

2007: The Madras Regiment Contingent which draws its troops from the South Indian states, sport the battle cry "Veer Madrasi, Adi Kollu, Adi Kollu, Adi Kollu" prior to their departure to the United Nations Peace Keeping Operations Mission. Photo: The Hindu Archives

2008: Mumbai terror attacks Photo: The Hindu Archives

2008: Abhinav Bindra wins the first individual gold medal for India at Beijing Olympics. Photo: The Hindu Archives

2008: ISRO team holds a miniature of India's first unmanned moon mission 'Chandrayaan-1' after its launch. Photo: The Hindu Archives

2009: Music Composer A. R. Rahman wins two Oscars for the movie Slumdog Millionaire. Photo: The Hindu Archives