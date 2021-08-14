15
India at 75
1990-2000
14 August 2021 16:20 IST
Updated:
14 August 2021 16:20 IST
1992: Hindu youths stand atop the 16th century Babri Mosque in Ayodhya.
Photo:AFP
1992: World Bank President, Lewis T. Preston, Indian Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao and Union Finance Minister, Manmohan Singh at a luncheon discussion in New Delhi.
Photo:The Hindu Archives
1994: Sushmita Sen wins the ‘Miss Universe’ title.
Photo:The Hindu Archives
1994: Aishwarya Rai wins Miss World title; greets Sonia Gandhi with a bouquet.
Photo:PTI
1998: Prime Minister, A.B. Vajpayee visiting the underground nuclear explosion test sites at Pokhran, Rajasthan.
Photo:PIB
1999: Prime Minister, A.B. Vajpayee took a historical journey on a bus to Lahore from Delhi to meet his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif during the Lahore Declaration.
Photo:The Hindu Archives
1999: Indian troops firing in the Drass sector during the Kargil War.
Photo:The Hindu Archives
