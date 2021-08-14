1/5

1984 Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to go to space via the Indo-Soviet manned space mission

1984 Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi carrying the urn containing the ashes of his mother and late Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi

1986 P.T. Usha wins gold in 400-metre hurdles during the Asian Games

1987 Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) personnel showing the damaged church built in 1706 AD and a portion of Jaffna Fort shelled by the LTTE during earlier hostilities