India at 75

1980-90

1971 Lt. Gen. A.A.K. Niazi of Pakistan Army (seated, centre) signing the unconditional surrender of East Pakistan troops to Lt. Gen. J.S. Aurora (seated, left), GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, Indian Army in Dacca, Bangladesh

1970-80

1962: Milkha Singh wins the 400-metre event at the first ever Indo-German athletic meet in New Delhi

1960-70

1954: The 100th broad-gauge railway engine produced at the Chittaranjan Locomotive Workshops

1950-60

1947: Lord Mountbatten delivers his first address to the Constituent Assembly after assumption of office as free India's Governor General.

1940-50

