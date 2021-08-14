1984 Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to go to space via the Indo-Soviet manned space mission
1984 Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi carrying the urn containing the ashes of his mother and late Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi
1986 P.T. Usha wins gold in 400-metre hurdles during the Asian Games
1987 Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) personnel showing the damaged church built in 1706 AD and a portion of Jaffna Fort shelled by the LTTE during earlier hostilities
1988 Prominent journalists and newspaper barons Rajiv Shukla, Arun Shourie, HK Dua (The Hindustan Times), N Ram (The Hindu), Hiranmay Karlekar, Ramnath Goenka (Indian Express), Kuldeep Nayyar, Dileep Padgaonkar (The Times of India) among others protesting the Defamation Bill in New Delhi