1971 Lt. Gen. A.A.K. Niazi of Pakistan Army (seated, centre) signing the unconditional surrender of East Pakistan troops to Lt. Gen. J.S. Aurora (seated, left), GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, Indian Army in Dacca, Bangladesh

1972 Indira Gandhi, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto (right) in Simla for "a final settlement of Jammu and Kashmir"

1972 President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was accorded a tumultuous welcome at the Delhi airport

1974 Prime Minister Indira Gandhi with K.C. Pant (left), Minister of Energy and H.C. Sethna (right), Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and other officials while visiting the site of the peaceful nuclear explosion in Rajasthan

1974 Indira Gandhi with lawyer-politician Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed. It was he who signed the Declaration of Emergency during the former's rule.