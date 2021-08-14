1/4

1954: The 100th broad-gauge railway engine produced at the Chittaranjan Locomotive Workshops Photo: The Hindu Archives

1955: Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru addressing a public meeting at Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu as part of his outreach work Photo: The Hindu Archives

1956: Artistes Bismillah Khan, T.S. Palghat Mani Iyer, M.S. Subbulakshmi, Guru Kunju Kurup, Guru Amubi Singh and Ganesh Govind Bodas felicitated with the Sahitya Akademi awards in New Delhi Photo: PIB