Women should put on their money oxygen masks: Monika Halan

January 27, 2024 03:24 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Monika Halan, a personal finance writer, speaker, and author said women should be made part of money conversations. “Generally, women who are left without assets have very poor personal experiences. So, women please put on your money oxygen masks,” Ms. Halan said.

On the second day of The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 on January 27 2024, Ms. Halan, author of Let’s Talk Mutual Funds was in conversation with Aarathi Krishnan, Consulting Editor, The Hindu Businessline on the topic Let’s Talk Money: Making Your Money Work For You.

“Everytime when the stock market hits a high, I have only heard that the market will crash. It is a bubble. For speculators the stock market is a dangerous place. If you are an investor, it is a long term growth story and long term wealth creator,” Ms. Halan said.

On direct stock market investing versus mutual funds, Ms. Halan pointed out that it was important to calculate the portfolio returns and make a decision.

If you are making direct stock market investing and your returns are beating the Sensex by 4 or 5 percentage returns then obviously you are a good investor yourself, she said.

Ms. Halan said all of her investments are through mutual funds and she does not own a single stock. “Mutual funds are a mature way of investing”.

She also said as a rule of thumb, one should calculate the current annual expenses and index that with inflation and estimate what would be the expenditure at 60 years.

Estimate what your expense will be at age 60, 26 times that number is the corpus you need. If you start younger, the figure would be smaller. If you are closer to the age of 60 the amount required would be higher. It is important to begin now in a systematic manner and do sensible investing, Ms. Halan said.

She also warned that life insurance products bundled with returns and crypto coins are risky financial products. They both are not investment products. Crypto is like buying a lottery ticket, Ms. Halan said.

She also pointed out that financial independence is more important than retiring early.

This whole romantic dream of a shack in the mountains or a cottage by the sea, can get very boring after a week. The idea should be to achieve financial independence and continue to work on things we love, Ms. Halan said.