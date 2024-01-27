What makes rooted fiction authentic

January 27, 2024 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST - Chennai

No story exists in a vacuum, but many authors prefer to brush political events under the carpet because they think some people might get offended, said writer Abdullah Khan at The Hindu Lit Fest in Chennai on January 27.

Speaking at the session titled ‘The World of Storyteller: The Power of Rooted Fiction’, Mr. Khan, author of the Patna Blues, and Tejaswi Apte-Rahm, author of historical fiction The Secret of More, discussed the importance of local history, context, and authentic storytelling, with Nandini Krishnan.

Ms. Apte-Rahm’s novel, set in colonial Mumbai, a city marked by the then-booming textile mills and the inception of the silent film industry, is loosely based on the life of her great grandfather. Besides drawing from literature in libraries in London and Pune, the author relied on oral history of her family members. “The level of authenticity that I managed to put into the writing could not have been achieved without the hours of interviews,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On showing restraint in adding all the “golden bits” of information gathered as context in the story, Ms. Apte-Rahm said her starting point was not the history, but the characters in the story. “The traditional way of looking at history is looking at what the great leader does, or the kings and queens, and so on, but the vast chunk of history is made up of the doing of ordinary folks. And that’s the kind of history I want to tap into,” she said, adding that the historical facts must come in at the right moment, not simply as markers to say this is how the era was.

Mr. Khan, who grew up in a small village near Bihar’s Motihari, was “greedy” for stories when young. Until his father gifted him a story book, he did not know that books existed outside of school. “That time I decided and told my father I will write stories like this,” he recalled. The author was also clear about writing in English to reach a wider audience. To retain the richness of the vernacular language, he said: “I think of how the character would speak if he learnt English.”

Both the authors said to let culture seep into the story, they retain some words in the regional language and avoid over-explaining.

Mr. Khan’s Patna Blues is based on a tragic real-life incident about Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirant ending his life when he does not clear the final exam. In Bihar, he said, it is true that there is “a craze” for UPSC exams, people trying to get into IITs, media because there is no industry in the State with a rich historical legacy, fertile land, and surplus water. “I wanted to write about someone who did not succeed and just makes do with whatever he gets,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.