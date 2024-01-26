What is important: a grip on the mother tongue or English?

January 26, 2024 04:31 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

English, when it came to India, was a huge cultural force: it came in through conquerors, as one of two arms of the empire (the other being Evangelisation) and what this can do is wipe out or suppress a part of you, said Mini Krishnan, facilitator at a workshop on Listening and Reading: India in English. “So what Indians need to do, is to keep alive the fantastic bilinguality we have,” she said. “The nimble, complex mind of Indians,” she said, “was often suppressed in the desire to mimic the British, but it was, in reality, a huge strength.”

Ms. Krishnan, Translations Editor, Tamil Nadu Textbook And Educational Services Corporation and Oxford University Press (retd), was holding the workshop at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024, on January 26.

Delving into why story-telling, writing and re-telling are important, Ms. Krishnan explained that oral literature and folklore were the mainstay for hundreds of years, printing and reading came much later. And the way language comes into being is shaped by culture, which in turn shapes literature. India, she pointed out, has a rich wealth of languages: it has five language families, 14 major writing systems in use and 400 languages even if only 114 are recognised and only 18 classified as official.

One problem translators therefore faced, she said, was often, the different registers used in Indian languages -- the different ways people spoke, were sometimes difficult to translate into English because it does not have that many registers. “Translators have to take risks,” she said.

Translators, Ms. Krishnan said, translated in different ways -- the early translations, were literal, word-for-word, not making for very interesting reading -- but, she said. This was the way many translators worked even today, with a first draft being word-to-word, which was then worked upon.

Translators have all kinds of styles of working, some prefer to read the book over and over again, while for others, translating every sentence the first time and then work on it to convey the pace and excitement of the story to the reader, especially in fiction. She said, “The debate continues: as to what is more important: a grip on the mother tongue or a grip in the target language, in this case, English.”