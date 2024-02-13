GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Vivan Sundaram A Journey Through Images

In this session, film historian, author and occasional art curator Ashish Rajadhyaksha remembers the contribution of artist Vivan Sundaram

February 13, 2024 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Vivan Sundaram, one of India’s pioneering multidisciplinary artists, breathed his last on the morning of March 29, 2023. He was 79.

Over the years, Sundaram moved from painting to creating art using various mediums, including photographs, videos and sculptural installations. He has been widely credited for his role in developing installation as a practice in India

Read more: https://www.thehindu.com/litfest/the-hindu-lit-for-life-remembering-vivan-sundaram-journey-through-images-in-conversation-with-ashish-rajadhyaksha/article67726189.ece

