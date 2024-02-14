Watch | The Maverick Politician Mani Shankar Aiyar on the various facets of Indian politics 

February 14, 2024 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST

Claiming that India is at its “moral nadir”, veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar said on Friday that the country cannot be run with the Prime Minister acting as the “head priest”. He was speaking at The Hindu Lit for Life.

In a discussion with author Chandan Gowda, who is the Ramakrishna Hegde Chair Professor at the Institute for Social and Economic Change, Mr. Aiyar said that he was optimistic that the country with a civilisational history of embracing diverse cultures for over 5,000 years would assert itself against ten years of misusing religion for politics.

Read about the full conversation here.