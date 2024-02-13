GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Shashi Tharoor on his love for language and words

In this session, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor recounted his literary journey, on how his father imparted to him the love for language, his journey from fiction to non-fiction, and his latest book which is a compilation of short, pithy witticisms.

February 13, 2024 02:44 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In the session titled “Wizard of Words”, held at The Hindu Lit Fest, publisher and author David Davidar focuses on the aspect that has defined Mr Shashi Tharoor for most of his life: his love for language and words.

Mr. Tharoor gave his father credit for imparting this love to his son. “He wrote the most marvellous letters,” he said, noting that his father also had an obsession with word games, often setting puzzles and games for Mr. Tharoor and his sisters, including an early form of Wordle.

Read more: https: //www.thehindu.com/litfest/wizard-of-words-shashi-tharoor/article67780518.ece

