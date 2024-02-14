Watch | Renowned economists on India’s economic growth

February 14, 2024 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

Rich India: Will India become a wealthy nation by 2047? In this session at The Hindu Litfest 2024, moderated by Raghuvir Srinivasan, economists Jayati Ghosh, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, and journalists N. Ravi and T.N. Ninan discuss the economic growth of India when the country celebrates its 100 years of Independence.

N. Ravi noted that while the government stressed its numerous welfare programmes, thrust on capital expenditure, increasing digital payments, housing and sanitation schemes, the increasing number of bank accounts, and reforms, such as GST, as indicators of a good economy, critics point out the problems of unemployment, malnourishment, deep structural problems such as the growing fiscal deficit, decline in the investment rate, growing social disharmony, and the revision of data.

