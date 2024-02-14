GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Kiran Manral, Shunali Shroff and Rosella Stephen on striking the balance between humour and sensibilities

Watch | Kiran Manral, Shunali Shroff and Rosella Stephen on striking the balance between humour and sensibilities

In this session, Kiran Manral, Shunali Shroff and Rosella Stephen discuss the process of striking the delicate balance between humour and sensibilities

February 14, 2024 03:51 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In a panel discussion at the ongoing The Hindu Lit Fest 2024, Shunali Shroff and Kiran Manral talk about their podcast Not Your Aunty and how, as a society, we have taken things too far.

“When my children’s friends call me aunty, it’s fine. But when someone 45-plus calls me that, it’s not fine. I’m NOT THEIR AUNTY,” says Shunali Shroff at the start of the ‘Too Woke To Be Funny’ panel discussion at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024. Shroff and Kiran Manral were in conversation with Rosella Stephen, editor of The Hindu Magazine and Literary Review, about their podcast Not Your Aunty. Its episodes cover a range of topics from social media influencer Orry and actor Zeenat Aman’s comeback, to body positivity debates. But no matter the topic, they take pride in not mincing their words.

Read about the conversation here.

