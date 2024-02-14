GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Charu Nivedita on the concept of transgressive narration

Explore the world of translation as noted authors Charu Nivedita and Nandini Krishnan talk about constructing compelling narratives while translating

February 14, 2024 04:03 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil writer Charu Nivedita said his entire life was a journey of breaking forms, and the transgression was not confined to his life but extended to his text as well.

In his conversation with writer and translator of his works Nandini Krishnan at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 on January 26, he said the Indian epic Mahabharata was a transgressive fiction.

“But the narration of Mahabharata is classical. But in the case of my works, the narration is also transgressive and it could be found in my works such as ThegamRasaleelai and Zero Degree,” he said. Explaining the concept of transgressive narration, Charu Nivedita said it was like melting one’s life and others around him like a wax in fire.

Read about the full conversation here.

