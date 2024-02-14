Watch | Charu Nivedita on the concept of transgressive narration

February 14, 2024 04:03 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST

Tamil writer Charu Nivedita said his entire life was a journey of breaking forms, and the transgression was not confined to his life but extended to his text as well.

In his conversation with writer and translator of his works Nandini Krishnan at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 on January 26, he said the Indian epic Mahabharata was a transgressive fiction.

“But the narration of Mahabharata is classical. But in the case of my works, the narration is also transgressive and it could be found in my works such as Thegam, Rasaleelai and Zero Degree,” he said. Explaining the concept of transgressive narration, Charu Nivedita said it was like melting one’s life and others around him like a wax in fire.

