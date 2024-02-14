GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Breakup: A Marriage in Wartime Anjan Sundaram in conversation with Stanly Johny

Journalism needs to become more subjective and not pretending to be objective, says award-winning war correspondent Anjan Sundaram

February 14, 2024 02:36 pm | Updated 02:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

“Journalists shouldn’t just chase thrill because it destroys them ultimately. They should rather tell their stories the way they themselves are,” said award-winning war correspondent Anjan Sundaram during a conversation with The Hindu’s Foreign Affairs Editor Stanly Johny at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 on January 26.

Anjan Sundaram is an award-winning author, journalist and television presenter, renowned for his war correspondence. He has writtern several books including, Bad News: Last Journalists in a Dictatorship and Stringer: A Reporter’s Journey in the Congo. Sundaram has reported from Central Africa for The New York Times, The Washington PostThe Guardian, The Associated Press among others. has received accolades such as the Frontline Club Award and a Reuters prize.

Read about the conversation here

