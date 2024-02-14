GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Bahubali: Devdutt Pattanaik’s insights into Jainism

Watch | Bahubali: Devdutt Pattanaik’s insights into Jainism

In this session, Devdutt Pattanaik shares insights about Jainism, one of the dharmic religions, which is based on the principle of non-violence and a belief in reincarnation

February 14, 2024 12:11 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

Devdutt Pattanaik

Pattanaik is a well-known author who writes about Indian mythology, and the role stories, symbols and rituals play in shaping them. He has authored and illustrated over 50 books, including Book of Ram and Dharmic Leadership in the last 25 years. He is a columnist for reputed newspapers and is known for his TED talk and TV shows. He also lectures on the relevance of both Indian and Western myths in modern life.

To find out more about the The Hindu Litfest 2024 visit: https://www.thehindu.com/litfest/

Related Topics

India / religion and belief / The Hindu Lit Fest

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.