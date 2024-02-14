Watch | Bahubali: Devdutt Pattanaik’s insights into Jainism

February 14, 2024 12:11 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

Pattanaik is a well-known author who writes about Indian mythology, and the role stories, symbols and rituals play in shaping them. He has authored and illustrated over 50 books, including Book of Ram and Dharmic Leadership in the last 25 years. He is a columnist for reputed newspapers and is known for his TED talk and TV shows. He also lectures on the relevance of both Indian and Western myths in modern life.

