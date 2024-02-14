GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Arjun Appadurai, Revati Laul, and Ziya us Salam on the faultlines of faith

Watch | Arjun Appadurai, Revati Laul, and Ziya us Salam on faultlines of faith

The panellists discussed the complicated relationship between religion and politics in India today

February 14, 2024 02:56 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The vitiating atmosphere of hate and scrutiny faced by the minorities in India, especially the Muslim community, particularly in the last 10 years since the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power were explored in the first session at The Hindu Pavilion in The Hindu Lit For Life 2024 here at Lady Andal school in Chennai on January 26.

A panel consisting of Arjun Appadurai, Emeritus Professor in Media, Culture and Communication at New York University; Revati Laul, author of The Anatomy of Hate, an account of perpetrators of 2002 riots in Gujarat, and veteran journalist Ziya Us Salam discussed the topic, The Faultlines of Faith, which was moderated by Varghese K. George, Resident Editor, The Hindu, New Delhi.The panellists discussed the complicated relationship between religion and politics in India today.

Read the full conversation here

