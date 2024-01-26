GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vyjayanthimala Bali, Vijayakant among 8 Padma awardees from Tamil Nadu

Folk artist Badrappan M. from Coimbatore, squash player Joshna Chinappa, writer Joe D’Cruz, G. Natchiar of Aravind Eye Care Systems, and nagaswaram artist Seshampatti T. Sivalingam have been chosen to receive the Padma Shri this year

January 26, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Vijayakant

Vijayakant | Photo Credit: M. PRABHU

Eight persons from Tamil Nadu have been chosen to receive the Padma awards for the year 2024.

Bharathanatyam dancer and actor Vyjayanthimala Bali and Bharathanatyam dancer and guru Padma Subrahmanyam have been chosen to receive the Padma Vibhushan. Actor turned politician Vijayakant has been chosen posthumously for the Padma Bhushan in the field of art.

Vyjayanthimala Bali

Vyjayanthimala Bali | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

The Padma Shri awards will be presented to folk artist Badrappan M. from Coimbatore. Squash player Joshna Chinappa in the sports category, Joe D. Cruz in the field of literature and education, G. Natchiar of Aravind Eye Care Systems in the field of medicine, and Nagaswaram artist Seshampatti T. Sivalingam in the field of arts.

Padma Subrahmanyam

Padma Subrahmanyam | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

