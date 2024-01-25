Twelfth edition of The Hindu Lit Fest begins on January 26

January 25, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated January 26, 2024 02:40 am IST - CHENNAI

The 12th edition of The Hindu’s flagship event, The Hindu Lit Fest 2024, is set to unfold at Sir Mutha Venkatasubbarao Concert Hall in Chetpet on January 26 and 27.

The two-day event promises a journey into the rich tapestry of literature, ideas, voices, and narratives. Over the last 11 years, the festival has been providing a platform that encourages and nurtures the exchange of ideas, allowing the participants and audience to engage consciously with the important questions of the day.

The stellar line-up of participants includes Ramachandra Guha, Shashi Tharoor, Amish Tripathi, Devdutt Pattanaik, Manu Chandra, Taapsee Pannu, Neerja Chowdhury, Anuja Chauhan, Tarun Tahiliani, Cyrus Broacha, Sreenivasan Jain, Kanan Gill, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, T.M. Krishna, and Perumal Murugan.

Prelude of delights

A prelude of delights was held as a run-up to the fest in an attempt to take literature beyond books. It started with a mobile library traversing the city, bringing literature directly to the people. People read and donated books to the mobile library. The donated books will be used to make a library in Chennai Schools. The mobile library served as a symbolic prelude to The Hindu Lit Fest to foster inclusivity, inviting individuals from all walks of life to embark on a literary journey.

Adding to the mobile library was a curated literary walk at Fort St. George by author and historian V. Sriram that delved deep into the history of the fort complex through the books written about it over the years. There was also a tour of U. Ve. Sa. Library by author and historian Pradeep Chakravarthy, which gave participants, including schoolchildren, a sneak peek of the facility and U. Ve. Sa.’s contribution to Tamil Literature.

Furthermore, an enchanting evening unfolded at Thiruvanmiyur beach on the third week of January, where about 3,000 people watched the film adaptions of the iconic literary masterpiece Ponniyin Selvan. The prelude of the fest concluded with a series of storytelling workshops at Chennai Schools in Anna Nagar, Besant Nagar, Neelankari, and Korukkupet.

On January 26 and 27, the sessions will take place at two venues on the same premises: Sir Mutha Concert Hall and The Hindu Pavilion (located next to Sir Mutha Concert Hall). The workshops for which the participants have registered will be held at the annexure of the same venue. Limited parking slots are only available at the venue. Seating for the event is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

