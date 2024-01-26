The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Writing about world’s forgotten zones

January 26, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

“Journalists shouldn’t just chase thrill because it destroys them ultimately. They should rather tell their stories they way they themselves are,” said award winning war correspondent Anjan Sundaram during a conversation with The Hindu’s Foreign Affairs Editor Stanly Johny at The Hindu Lit For Life Fest on January 26.

Author of three books which are first-person insight on conflicts in Congo, Rwanda and Central African Republic (CAR) Africa, that put him in several risky conditions, Mr. Sundaram said he would rather be remembered for what he does and for not being afraid.

He started off as an untrained writer at age 22, when he was a Mathematics student at Yale University, after reading a news item about raging violence and massacre in Congo. “Sad human history was unfolding and Africa was the least reported,” he recalled, narrating the near-death situations he encountered in the war zone a decade ago.

For the enormous size of the country, Mr. Sundaram was the fourth international foreign reporter. He went chasing multiple frontline stories refusing to return home, even though it was at a personal cost.

His journey into a rebel stronghold forms an engaging personal narrative in his book Breakup: A Marriage in Wartime. When asked if he ever regretted the decision, he said, “it is the spirit in which I do my work that gives a sense of purpose.”

In his opinion, journalism cannot be neutral or objective. “In the age of information, Journalism is losing trust. We need to think about our profession; journalism needs to become more subjective and not pretending to be objective. There has to be a strong sense of mission in explaining things rationally,” said Mr. Sundaram, but there was lot of inner turmoil too.

He felt it was his moral responsibility to report on a conflict unseen by the world and went to CAR in the early days of misery when news about preparations for a genocide reached him. However, his wife reminded him a man has other responsibilities too.

Breakup is Mr. Sundaram’s personal memoir that reflects how war correspondents pay a price for covering humanitarian crimes across the world. The risk he took brought global press attention briefly but it ripped his marriage apart.

“Striking a balance is hard. We are not trained to turn the cameras on ourselves. Journalists have an obligation to report their own vulnerabilities,” he said.