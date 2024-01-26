The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | The inner workings of power: Neerja Chowdhury in conversation with Ramya Kannan

January 26, 2024 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - Chennai

When it comes to decisions of the country, we are constantly in the know of what is made public to us. However, what about things that go on unbeknownst to the public? What transpires in the corridors of power? How different is the prime minister’s public persona from the private? Neeraja Chowdhury who’s had a ringside view of it, reveals all in her book How Prime Ministers Decide, bringing together context, personality, and politics through a timeline

In the Hindu Lit for life session titled The inner workings of power, in conversation with Ramya Kannan, the Tamil Nadu Bureau Chief of The Hindu, Ms. Chowdhury, who has covered several prime ministers for four decades, described to the audience how the wheels turn in the PMO, where all the action is, what goes on behind-the-scenes, and how the powers-that-be decide on how to handle a certain issue or situation.

Ram Mandir and more

“The Ayodhya Mandir issue did not crop up in one day. It has defined politics for 74 years,” Ms. Chowdhury said. “The story began on December 22, 1949, when a Ram Lalla statue was surreptitiously smuggled inside the Babri Masjid, that stood where, today, the Ram temple lies — in the sanctum sanctorum, in the dead of night, organised by The Hindu Mahasabha. Not many know that among the group that went in was Nanaji Deshmukh, one of the three top leaders of the BJP. Clearly, it wasn’t a magical appearance of the murti which was a spin given at that time. In short, the Ayodhya mandir situation has confounded every single prime minister and confronted them with decisions which some took well and some didn’t,” she explained.

She further elaborated on how the local administration ensured that the idol was not removed, despite then PM Nehru’s instructions . “In the 1950s, locks were put on the mandir where Hindus could worship from a distance. This happened due to the competitive politics inside the Congress and the confusion over whether to go for the traditional Hindu line that Home Minister Sardar Patel and UP Chief Minister Vallabh Pant represented, or opt for the secular push that Nehru stood for. While on the BJP side, Ram Mandir equalled Hindu nationalism, which in turn resonated with the public, the non-BJP side had not yet found the metaphor or a narrative. Hence, even a powerful PM like Nehru could not handle it.”

She admits, however, that Indira Gandhi handled the issue efficiently, “She Hindu-ised her persona in politics, after losing the 1977 election, where she lost minority support due to the excesses of Sanjay Gandhi. Between 1977 and 1980, she came back to power, in 33 months, by skillfully becoming pro-Hindu without being anti-Muslim.”

Interesting facets

Ms. Chowdhury has written about six prime ministers who have finished their term in office in her books. Her exceptions were Nehru, who had ruled for 17 years and created the edifice of modern India, and Vishwanath Pratap Singh who ruled for 11 months, but brought in and implemented the Mandal Commission.

She also gave insights into how lonely and vulnerable PMs often were, and shed light on how, despite the public image of being enemies, there existed an easy camaraderie between the PMs and the Opposition. “They were political leaders who fought each other bitterly, despite which most of them had cross-party relations. For instance, not many know that Vajpayee suffered from cancer since the mid-80s and had publicly acknowledged that Rajiv Gandhi saved his life and sent him to the U.S. for treatment.”

“Back then, there was a relationship across parties. It is disturbing today that the relationship between the ruling side and the Opposition has become bitter. This cannot be healthy for a democracy where a dialogue is needed, especially when there is a crisis to deal with. This bitterness between parties is a worrying trend,” she said.

She also spoke of her experience whilst gathering information from various sources, and how she believed that gender was an advantage in capturing such instances. “Even if she we walked into a house sans appointment, I couldn’t be thrown out, back in the day. Today, however, the nature of media had changed, and with it, access to politicians,” she added.

