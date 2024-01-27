GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Interpreting lines of poem and rendering them through art

At the Verse to Canvas workshop, participants read various extracts from poems given to them, and then attempted to translate what resonated from the poem with them into creative expressions on paper

January 27, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST

Zubeda Hamid
Zubeda Hamid
Participants at the ‘Verse to Canvas’ art workshop curated by Nivedha Leoni as a part of The Hindu Litfest in Chennai on Saturday.

Participants at the ‘Verse to Canvas’ art workshop curated by Nivedha Leoni as a part of The Hindu Litfest in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

Pencils, paints, crayons, charcoal and white paper — a familiar scene at any art workshop, but this one had an addition — an extract from a poem.

At The Hindu Lit Fest 2024’s Verse to Canvas workshop, held on Saturday, January 27, the participants read various extracts from poems given to them, and then attempted to translate what resonated from the poem with them into creative expressions on paper.

Facilitator of Chennai-based RainbowFish Studio, Nivedha Leoni, showed the participants similar work that had been done by students previously: interpreting the lines of the poem and rendering them through art via how they felt, and explained that different participants saw the poems through different eyes.

Focus on one element

“Keep the focus on one element that you want, that resonates with you,” she said. She also detailed different approaches to elements that participates could create: how to draw the focus of the viewer on to the main part of the work, how to create a secondary element, and the use of scale, perspective and various mediums, to doing this.

The facilitators also asked participants to think about how they were feeling, how they thought about their life, in relation to the poems they were reading, for this to come across through their art.

The exercise, the facilitators said, was inspired by some of the works of Indian and South African artists Shilpa Gupta and William Kentridge.

Related Topics

The Hindu Lit Fest

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.