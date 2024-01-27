The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | How to navigate pain and turn it into a catalyst for positive growth

January 27, 2024 01:22 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST - Chennai

Kicking off the second day’s Lit For Life sessions at The Hindu pavilion on January 27 with a prayer, Shweta Kirti Singh, the sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said everybody should try and embrace pain by practicing silence to calm their howling and grieving minds.

Drawing from her own experiences and spiritual practice over the years, Ms. Singh has authored Pain, A Portal to Enlightenment to handhold those who have lost a loved one.

The heartache

Discussing the book during a conversation with Chitra Mahesh, Ms. Singh said that retreats in solitude, immersive meditation and holistic wellbeing helped her to deal with the huge emotional challenge of surviving the death of her brother.

The heartache she endured as a teenager following the loss of her mother was replayed with the death of her brother. “It was like losing a limb,” she said. To come to terms with Sushant’s death, she decided to embark on a transmuting journey to cope with the pain and find inner peace.

She broke down while mentioning how her brother’s death under the tragic circumstances is like an open wound and that they are still looking for closure.

“Pain is an inescapable experience, but suffering is optional”, Ms. Singh said and that is what her book highlights. It synthesises the science of trauma, spirituality and philosophy and guides readers to rise above suffering and the limits they create for themselves with attachment to material goals such as money, fame, success and relationships.

Giving her perspective on pain and why everybody has to undergo it, Ms. Singh talked about the tools and techniques she adopted to transform her pain into a powerful force and hoped her book would help others wrestling with similar emotions.

Stabilising one’s inner thoughts

She questioned existence and the sense of being to understand loss and acknowledge pain as an integral part of life’s journey. What Ms. Singh practices and suggested for stabilising one’s inner thoughts are Karma yoga for purification of the physical body, bhakti yoga for emotional catharsis, gyan yoga for sharpening the intellect and Raj yoga for sharpening the focus.

Indians have spirituality and faith downloaded in their systems; the spiritual journey helps to seek your real self and free you from the burden of carrying the identity of your mind and body. “You just have to be aware of your existence,” she said.

