The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | A taste of memory with Tarana Hussain Khan and Rakesh Raghunathan

January 27, 2024 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST

The second day of The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 is unfolding today at the Pavilion, Lady Andal school and, a fatigued audience is turned enthusiastic by the mention of food and memories in a fitting pre-lunch panel titled A Taste of Memory: A Celebration of Food and Family. Moderated by Deepa S. Reddy, the panel had Rakesh Raghunathan and Tarana Hussain Khan.

“I was never a foodie, maybe a foodie in denial. When I came back to Rampur, to my ancestral home, I started researching about the culture and there were so many little stories about food.” says writer and culinary historian Tarana Hussain Khan about how she stumbled upon revival of heirloom recipes.

Her research began at the Raza Library in Rampur, a huge repository of manuscripts, where she found 12 Persian handwritten manuscripts dating from 1816 till the 1880s, and that’s where the Forgotten Foods project with the University of Sheffield started.

“This is how food became central because I realised that we have lost so much,” she says, adding that her project began at a time when Rampur was going through a rapid pace of modernisation and food became one of the very few things that people held on to.

For chef and culinary historian Rakesh Raghunathan, heirloom recipes have always been a part of the kitchen ecosystem at home. “My paati (grandmother) would bring out antique vessels from the attic, polish them and cook on a large scale,” says Rakesh, adding that he gets nostalgic thinking about his conversations with his grandmother on the kind of food she ate.

After missing the well-made home cooked meal during his time abroad, Rakesh began replicating the recipes he grew up eating. “I bonded with a lot of people over spices and I realised that the common thread was heirloom recipes across nationalities and countries, which were not being documented and hence were fading away.”

Rakesh’s journey began in Tirunelveli, where he came across a farming community celebrating the bounty of harvest with a one pot recipe that can only be described as a melting pot of many farmers’ harvests. “Kootanchoru is a dish that is usually made when people congregate together and the beauty of the dish is that every villager brings something for it. It’s a pooling of resources irrespective of the social hierarchy of the village. We need to shift the focus on documenting these historical practices.”

Tarana’s contribution in revival of historical recipes came from a very personal space of realising that a particular type of rice called tilakchandan slowly went missing from her kitchens. “Tilakchandan was a small grain, highly aromatic kind of rice that we would make khichdi with until the 1990s, after which it was slowly replaced with the hybrid kind of rice that’s available now.” she says. Under the food memories project, she sourced the tilakchandan rice seed, sent it to the UK during COVID-19, and managed to successfully grow and harvest the rice.

Rakesh, on documenting ancient recipes, mentions how temple walls are often inscribed with the recipes of the prasadams (offerings) made to gods. “There is culinary history, oral tradition and mythology on these walls,” he says, pointing out that these are often great sources of lost traditions and recipes.

At another end of the spectrum, Rakesh also explored lost recipes from tribes; this style of cooking is frugal, as compared to temple cooking, which is abundant and richer. “In my conversation with the Irula tribes, I have documented beautiful songs which talks about different kinds of greens that grow in the mountains. So if they remembered that song, they can harvest the greens easily.” he says, to point out that culinary traditions are often documented in different ways.

The session ended with the panellists answering questions from the audiences about the indigenous ingredients, the appropriate vessels to cook different dishes in, and the proper way to document and pass on heirloom recipes.

