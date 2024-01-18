The Hindu invites readers to donate books

January 18, 2024 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - CHENNAI

As part of The Hindu Lit Fest 2024, The Hindu has invited readers to donate books to the mobile library van, which will go around the city to spread the joy of reading.

The Fest will be held at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall on January 26 and 27. Readers can drop books in the donation box placed near the security room at The Hindu office on Anna Salai. These books will be given to school libraries. The donated books will be carried across Chennai in the mobile van. People can read them, and donate books as well when the vehicle will be stationed at different locations in the next week.

Interested persons can register and attend the event by scanning the QR code on the vehicle.

G Square will be partnering with The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 to encourage and cultivate reading habit among children. It will also give a contribution to 30 schools across the Chennai, Tiruvallur, Coimbatore and Tiruchi regions and donate a customised book library rack and a collection of 400 new books of various genres in a bid to make reading accessible.

Since reading is important for academic and personal growth, a diverse range of books will help students.

Till January 20, the van will be stationed at the beach in Besant Nagar from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Anna Centenary Library, Kotturpuram from 11.20 a.m. to 12.20 p.m.; OMR Food Street in Perungudi from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; and Phoenix Mall, Velachery, from 3.30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

From January 21 to January 25, it will be stationed at Semmozhi Poonga from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Kapaleeswarar Temple in Mylapore from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.; Natesan Park, T. Nagar from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; and Nageswara Rao Park, Luz Church Road from 3.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 is presented by G Square in association with NITTE Education Trust, Christ University. Author lounge partner is VFS Global and associate partner is FIIT JEE. Bookstore partner is Higginbothams; food partner, WOW! Momos; water partner, Repute; hospitality partner, Taj Coromandel, Chennai; and gift partner, Anand Prakash.

To register, visit https://newsth.live/THLitfest or scan the QR code.

More details are available on bit.ly/3tYmkSF

