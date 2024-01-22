Registrations open for The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 workshops

January 22, 2024 10:30 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - Chennai

As part of The Hindu Lit Fest 2024, a variety of curated workshops will be held on January 26 and 27 at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall on Harrington Road.

Listening and reading: India in English

An interactive session covering hands-on exercises for aspiring translators and editors by Mini Krishnan. This workshop is about what happens when our Indian languages encounter English. An author-translator team will also be present for a bilingual chat. Mini Krishnan is Translations Editor, Tamil Nadu Textbook And Educational Services Corporation and Oxford University Press (retd.).

Date: January 26

Time: 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

Age group: above 18 years.

Registration fees: ₹799 (incl GST) (only 20 slots)

Not just smartphones, streaming and social media

A creative workshop for young adults by Vibha Batra. Contrary to popular opinion, Gen Z isn’t all about smartphones, streaming, and social media. Many love the written word, some are closet writers, others would like to write, but don’t know how or where to start. That’s where this workshop comes in. Vibha Batra is an award-winning and bestselling author, graphic novelist, advertising consultant, poet, lyricist, translator, playwright, script writer, travel writer, columnist, speaker, and mentor.

Date: January 26

Time: 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

Age group: 15-17 years

Registration fee: ₹799 (incl GST) (only 20 slots)

How to be a pro smartphone photographer

A workshop to master mobile photography by Gayathri Nair. Unlock the potential of your smartphone camera in this two-hour workshop. From camera basics to composition, lighting, and editing, discover the secrets to captivating smartphone photography. Chennai-based Gayatri Nair is an arts manager and educator. As one of the co-founders of the Chennai Photo Biennale (CPB) Foundation, a non-profit arts organisation, she spearheads CPB Prism, the foundation’s educational division.

Date: January 27

Time: 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

Age group: above 18 years

Registration fees: ₹799 (incl GST) (only 20 slots)

Verse to canvas

A creativity-boosting exercise that helps you visualise poetry on paper through watercolours and oil pastels. Nivedha Leoni heads curriculum design at RainbowFish studio. She is an artist who works across mediums, though her favourite is pen and ink.

Date: January 27

Time: 4 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Age group: over 15 years

Registration fees: ₹799 (incl materials and GST) (only 30 slots)

To register for the workshop, visit, https://www.thehindu.com/litfest/workshop/ or scan the QR code.

