January 23, 2024 03:31 pm | Updated January 24, 2024 01:40 pm IST

Welcome to this edition of The Hindu on Books Newsletter. With The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 to be held on January 26-27 in Chennai, we talk to several panellists who will be discussing their work at the festival this weekend. In an interview, historian Ramachandra Guha speaks to Mini Kapoor about his new book, The Cooking of Books (Juggernaut), a writer’s memoir of his relationship with his editor and literary confidant Rukun Advani. The founder of the imprint Permanent Black, Rukun Advani, says Guha, “has an extraordinary range of intellectual and literary interests... he is steeped in novels, poetry, plays, and travelogues out of personal interest, and in biographical, historical, and sociological studies out of professional compulsion. In these respects, he can, or should be, a model for young editors starting out.” Ramachandra Guha will be in conversation with The Hindu Group Chairperson Nirmala Lakshman on January 27 (11.55 am) at the Sir Mutha Concert Hall. The Lit Fest will begin with a session, titled ‘Rich India: Will India Become a Wealthy Nation by 2047?’, with a panel comprising Jayati Ghosh, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, N. Ravi, Sanjay Kaul and T.N. Ninan, and moderated by R. Srinivasan. For a full list of speakers and sessions during the two-day festival, click here.

In reviews, we read ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee’s book on India’s indentured labour, an anthology on Kerala and a new edition of Kalpana Swaminathan’s detective Lalli series. We also talk to author Charu Nivedita and translator Nandini Krishnan, and Monika Halan about their books -- they will address sessions at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024.

Books of the Week

After slavery was abolished, thousands of colonised populations, including from India, were driven to work overseas on plantations. Diplomat historian Ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee unravels the story of ‘Girmitiyas’ in her new book, The Indentured and Their Route (Rupa). In his review, Dammu Ravi writes that the author traces the indentured struggle to the infamous 1793 Permanent Settlement that triggered a ruthless exploitation of farmers in eastern India, forcing them to enter into ‘Girmit’ (temporary contract), not realising that their thumbprints would deprive them of their liberty for a lifetime. This exodus embraced people from all castes, communities, including women, united by economic deprivation and bonded by collective hardship. They set sail to unknown destinations in the belief that their salvation lay across the ‘Kalapani’ (ocean). If they survived the perilous journey on board the ship, battling appalling conditions of hunger, thirst, disease etc., harsh exploitation awaited them on arrival in plantations. “The subject of indentured labour evokes emotion and anger which Mukherjee handles delicately. These stories of human bondage and suffering need to be known, narrated and inscribed to enhance our understanding of the past.”

A new anthology, Feeling Kerala: An Anthology of Contemporary Malayalam Stories (Penguin), translated by J. Devika, gathers 13 stories with a mix of voices of well-translated writers as well as those whose works have not yet been as widely read. In her review, Fehmida Zakeer writes that the narratives move through urban and rural centres, taking readers through diverse communities and landscapes – forests and coastal areas, humble homes and mansions, places of worship, airport runways and border towns. “Feeling Kerala,” she says, “offers a layered insight into the lives of the people of Kerala while also poking a sly finger at the hypocrisies perpetuated by those holding the strings of power and wealth.”

In Kalpana Swaminathan’s latest Detective Lalli series, The Kala Ghoda Affair (Speaking Tiger), the retired policewoman is in quarantine, having been infected with COVID-19. But a case has to be solved, that of a missing sapphire, called Kala Ghoda, which in turn is holding up approval of an engagement of a friend’s niece. The reviewer R. Krithika says this mystery helps the reader embark on a rollicking journey through Mumbai’s past and present – the city is as much a character as any of the people in the book -- and Lalli, as always, is in crackling form.

Spotlight

Tamil writer Charu Nivedita’s new novel, Conversations with Aurangzeb (HarperCollins), is “defiant of all genres,” according to the translator Nandini Krishnan. In it, a writer begins a novel with an idea but the spirit of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb intervenes and wants to tell his side of the story. In an interview to Radhika Santhanam, when asked if giving an unpopular historical figure a voice to defend his actions was a risky proposition, Charu Nivedita said, “All my writing is risky because I always choose taboo topics. I have always been a misunderstood guy. In a historical perspective, Aurangzeb is also a misunderstood guy. So, I find some similarity between Aurangzeb and myself as a writer.” Talking about the translation boom, Krishnan sounds a note of warning, calling it a fad which has also given space to some very subpar translations because everyone is trying to get 20 books translated. “We need to maintain the quality of someone like a Charu Nivedita or a Perumal Murugan...”

Monika Halan, author of Let’s Talk Mutual Funds (Harper), speaks to Prashanth Perumal on why mutual funds should be part of the Indian investor’s portfolio. “Mutual funds give access to equity, debt and gold through one route. Investing is not just about getting the highest return, it is also about risk, costs and ease of transaction. When you take a lifetime portfolio approach, mutual funds come out ahead of other product types on all these counts.”

Browser

We, the People, and Our Constitution (Speaking Tiger) by Neera Chandhoke argues that the foundational ideas of Indian democracy, fraternity, equality, secularism and justice, were not alien concepts, but basic ideas reiterated again and again, starting with the Constitution of India Bill 1895 and through various other drafts and resolutions.

(Speaking Tiger) by Neera Chandhoke argues that the foundational ideas of Indian democracy, fraternity, equality, secularism and justice, were not alien concepts, but basic ideas reiterated again and again, starting with the Constitution of India Bill 1895 and through various other drafts and resolutions. Julia Hauser and Sarnath Banerjee’s The Moral Contagion (HarperCollins) is a graphic narrative about pandemics. In an effort to outline the global dimension of the plague, writes Hauser, the book takes readers from 6 th century Constantinople and 14 th century Europe, Islamic Spain, 17 th century London and Aleppo in the 18 th century, to Hong Kong, Bombay, San Francisco and South Africa in the late 19 th and early 20 th centuries.

(HarperCollins) is a graphic narrative about pandemics. In an effort to outline the global dimension of the plague, writes Hauser, the book takes readers from 6 century Constantinople and 14 century Europe, Islamic Spain, 17 century London and Aleppo in the 18 century, to Hong Kong, Bombay, San Francisco and South Africa in the late 19 and early 20 centuries. It’s 1947, Amritsar, and among the volunteers providing relief to new refugees is Satnam Singh, the leader of the local Unity Council. A Game of Fire (Harper) by Nanak Singh, translated from the Punjabi by Navdeep Suri, takes the story of Partition forward from Hymns in Blood and follows Satnam as he sees a rising tide of violence threaten his city. The novel first appeared in Punjabi as Agg di Khed in 1948

(Harper) by Nanak Singh, translated from the Punjabi by Navdeep Suri, takes the story of Partition forward from and follows Satnam as he sees a rising tide of violence threaten his city. The novel first appeared in Punjabi as in 1948 From English, August writer Upamanyu Chatterjee comes a new novel which studies the extraordinary experiences of an ordinary man. Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life (Speaking Tiger) is also a study of both the “majesty and banality” of the spiritual path.

