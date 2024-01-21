Ponniyin Selvan screening casts a spell at Thiruvanmiyur beach

January 21, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Chennai

An enchanting evening unfolded at Thiruvanmiyur beach on Sunday, where about 3,000 people watched the film adaptions of the iconic literary masterpiece Ponniyin Selvan, with the sound of the waves as a fitting backdrop.

This ‘Moonlight Cinema’ screening, was held as part of The Hindu Lit Fest 2024, themed around ‘literature beyond books’. The first in the series were the Ponniyin Selvan movies, which are based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s magnum opus.

“I am coming to The Hindu’s Moonlight Cinema for the first time. It is safe to say that this experience will be etched in my memory forever. I have seen the movie, however, not read the books. But now, I am certainly going to read the book too,” said Kumar V., a 32-year-old entrepreneur.

The movie screening organised by The Hindu, in partnership with Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, drew a diverse crowd of literature enthusiasts, film buffs, and families, creating an unforgettable experience against the backdrop of the tranquil beach. The screening was supported by the Greater Chennai Corporation, with Urbaser Sumeet as hygiene partner.

‘An unparalleled experience’

“We have read the book a gazillion times, seen the movie both in the theatre and on OTT platforms, however, seeing it at the beach alongside thousands of people cheering when Nandini comes or when Vanthiyathevan fights is truly an unparalleled experience,” said sisters Vasanthi S. and Mageshwari R., who are in their 60s.

The 12th edition of The Hindu Group’s flagship Lit Fest 2024 will happen on January 26 and 27 at Sir Mutha Venkata Subbarao Concert Hall, Chennai.

The event is presented by GSquare, in Association with NITTE Deemed to be University and Christ University. The knowledge partner is Vellore Institute of Technology; associate partner: Blue Star and FIIT JEE; healthcare partner: Kauvery Hospital; author lounge partner: VFS Global; food partner: WOW! Momo; bookstore partner: Higginbothams; water partner: Repute; gift partner: Anand Prakash; and hospitality partner: Taj Coromandel, Chennai.

To register for the event, visit https://newsth.live/THLitfest or scan the given QR code.