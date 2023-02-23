The Hindu Lit for Life festival to host workshops for children on February 25

February 23, 2023 03:23 am | Updated 03:23 am IST

As part of The Hindu Lit for Life festival, a variety of curated workshops will be held for children at The Music Academy on February 25.

Themed around knowledge inclusivity, the festival aims not just to host sessions, but to engage the public-adults and children by encouraging them to cultivate the culture of reading and spread the power of words both on the ground and through digital platforms.

This year’s Lit for Life will go beyond the walls of the festival and provide tactical engagements for the audience.

To encourage creativity and use the power of words, Daksh will organise an origami workshop from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

A beatboxing and rap workshop and performance by Team Dynamix will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A special storytelling workshop will be conducted from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. by Ace Innovation.

The Hindu Lit for Life festival will happen at The Music Academy on February 24 and 25.

To Register, click https://forms.thehindu.co.in/lfl2023/

For more details, check out https://www.thehindu.com/lit-for-life/

The Hindu Lit for Life 2023 is Powered by Life Insurance Corporation of India, in Association with Ajay Toothbrushes. Associate partners are Nitte Education Trust, Joyalukkas, State Bank of India, Sai University, Hindustan Group of Institutions and Viveks. The mobility partner Hyundai.. Banking partner is Indian Bank. Author lounge partner is VFS Global. Realty partner is Casagrand. Knowledge partner is SSVM Institutions. Bookstore Partner is Higginbothams. Gift gartner is Anand Prakash and water partner is Repute.