Planning to head to The Hindu Lit for Life 2023? Here is your schedule

February 24, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST

Since 2010, writers and discussants have gathered at The Hindu Lit for Life to see their words wing their way across a hall, to an eager audience willing to engage and revel in the power of literature to inform and change. Now, after a pandemic pause, the popular literary festival is back on stage.

Conceptualised to mark the 20th anniversary of The Hindu’s Literary Review, Lit for Life, over the years, grew from a one-day event to three days of panel discussions, book releases, workshops for adults and children, and allied exhibitions. It also marked its presence in Delhi and aligned with the announcement of the winner of The Hindu Literary Prize.

Curated by Nirmala Lakshman, Director, The Hindu Group (THG), and Director, The Hindu Lit for Life, since its inception, the festival that went online during the pandemic, returns on-ground on February 24 and 25 this year at the Music Academy, Chennai. In a statement on the festival she says, “After a three-year hiatus caused by the pandemic, we are delighted to be back on the ground as a vibrant platform where distinguished, creative minds from India and across the world meet to discuss new writing and insights on a variety of subjects and themes. Lit for Life reflects the values of The Hindu, delving deep into issues of contemporary importance with talks, panel discussions and presentations bringing rich insights to all those who attend the festival. Our speakers and discussants take us through the breadth and depth of the subject on hand. And this is what makes us the sharpest literature festival in India.”

This year’s line-up of speakers will engage audiences at both venues at the Music Academy — TT Krishnamachari Auditorium and Kasturi Srinivasan Hall — with sessions running concurrently. On February 24, The Hindu Lit For Life Dialogue will have electrical engineer-turned-life coach Gaur Gopal Das in conversation with Vidya Singh, Rotarian and fitness columnist. The conversation, titled Live Your Best Life, will revolve around Das’ latest book Energize Your Mind. This will be followed by Our India where Senior Associate Editor of The Hindu, Narayan Lakshman, will be in conversation with Capt GR Gopinath, founder of Air Deccan; Gopalkrishna Gandhi, diplomat and former Governor of West Bengal; Dr Sumanth C Raman, sports commentator and television anchor; and Sushila Ravindranath, senior journalist.

The inaugural address by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul sets the pace for the sessions on February 25. Wasim Akram, one of the greatest fast bowlers in history will mark his virtual presence at the festival at a session with Gideon Haigh, journalist, and N Ram, Director, THG.

Actor Deepti Naval will discuss her book A Country Called Childhood, while Geetanjali Shree, winner of the International Booker Prize for 2022 for Tomb of Sand, will be in conversation with Anita Ratnam, performer and cultural catalyst.

N Ravi, Chairman, Kasturi and Sons, will discuss Free Speech in the Age of the Internet with lawyers Apar Gupta and Suhrith Parthasarathy, journalist Dhanya Rajendran and Carnatic vocalist-Magsaysay awardee TM Krishna.

Other sessions feature Punjab: In a fractured land; Foot soldiers of Indian Freedom; Building Climate Resilience; and the Company Quartet, an illustrated lecture by historian William Dalrymple.

The Kasturi Srinivasan Hall will feature conversations on Shrayana Bhattacharya’s book, Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh; The Disability Story by K Srilata; Sports Writing in a Digital Age; OV Vijayan’s Theatrical Journey; and Editing and Marketing Translations.

The festival will conclude with Dear Omana, a play by Krishna Shastri Devulapalli, directed by Nikhila Kesavan.

The Hindu Lit for Life 2023 is powered by Life Insurance Corporation of India, in association with Ajay Toothbrushes and Rajasthan Tourism. Associate partners: NITTE Education Trust, Hindustan Group of Institutions, State Bank of India, Sai University and Viveks; Jewellery partner: Joyalukkas; Mobility partner: Hyundai; Banking partner: Indian Bank; Realty author lounge partner: VFS Global; Realty partner: Casagrand; Knowledge partner: SSVM Institutions; Bookstore partner: Higginbothams; Gift partner: Anand Prakash; Water partner: Repute

Registration link: bit.ly/THLFL23