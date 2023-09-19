HamberMenu
The Hindu Lit for Life - 2018

September 19, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST

Photo: S. Narayana Swamy

Write your reality A workshop by Paro Anand.

Photo: J_Akshay

World Building in Fiction A workshop by Claire Scobie.

Photo: R_Aswin

Writer in Striped Pyjamas John Boyne in conversation with Anushka Ravishankar.

Photo: R_Ragu

Women of Steel (From left) Sagarika Ghose, Sushila Ravindranath and Vaasanthi Sundaram.

Photo: R_Ragu

Winners all (From left) Ananya Vajpeyi, Gauri Visvanathan, N Ravi, Nirmala Lakshman, Indira Parthasarathy, Sebastian Faulks, Deepak Unnikrishnan, Chandan Gowda, Jonathan Gil Harris and Kamini Mahadev.

Photo: R_Ragu

Winner fo The Hindu Young World Goodbooks Awards 2018 (from left) Chatura Rao, Devika Cariapa, Mini Srinivasan, Nandhika Nambi and Nancy Raj.

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

Why is India’s Secular Nationalism Under Attack.

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, 14/01/2018: Why Is Indias Secular Nationalis, Under Attack? Ananya Vajpei, Manu Joseph, Prayaag Akbar, and Swapan Dasgupta in conversation with Malini Parthasarathy, at The Hindu LIT FOR LIFE, in Chennai on Sunday. Photo: R. Ravindran.

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

Why is India’s Secular Nationalism Under Attack (From left) Prayaag Akbar, Ananya Vajpeyi, Malini Parthasarathy, Swapan Dasgupta and Manu Joseph.

The Write Stuff Sebastian Faulks in conversation with Janice Pariat.

Photo: S_Narayana Swamy

Walking the Tightrope (From left) Chetan Sharma, Anu Majumdar and Malavika Nataraj.

Photo: R_Aswin

Utopian Realities (From left) Vaishna Roy, Anu Majumdar, Akash Kapur, Rajni Bakshi and Raphael Gastebois.

Photo: R_Ragu

When letters filled the air.

Photo: R_Aswin

The Role of the Novelist Beyond Fiction (From left) Mini Kapoor, Prayaag Akbar, Robert Dessaix and Amitava Kumar.

Photo: R_Ragu

The troupe from Sunshine Orchestra.

Photo: R_Ragu

The Price of Freedom Taslima Nasrin in conversation with Suhasini Haider.

The Good Mother (From left) Rosella Stephen, Shobhaa De and Natasha Badhwar.

Photo: R_Ragu

The Price of Freedom Taslima Freedom.

Photo: S_Narayana Swamy

The Hindu Prize Readings Deepak Unnikrishnan reads from Temporary People.

Photo: S_Narayana Swamy

The Hindu Prize Readings (From left) Prayaag Akbar, Akhila Krishnamurthy and Deepak Unnikrishnan.

Photo: R_Ragu

The Great Escape Hyeonseo Lee in conversation with Kelly Falconer.

Photo: R_Ragu

The Founding Fathers and the Relevance of the Mahatma Today Rajmohan Gandhi in conversation with David Davidar.

Photo: R_Ragu

The festival begins (From left) Dr Nirmala Lakshman, Rajmohan Gandhi, N Ram and Mukund Padmanabhan.

Photo: R_Ragu

The Corrupt Society (From left) N Ram, Rajiv Lochan and Arun Kumar.

Photo: S_Narayana Swamy

Taste of Sangam (From left) Chef Praveen Anand, Pradeep Chakravarthy and Rakesh Raghunathan.

Photo: R_Ragu

The Changing Face of India (From left) Rajmohan Gandhi, G Sampath, Gurmehar Kaur and Arun Kumar.

The Age of Cowardice (From left) Narayan Lakshman, Swati Chaturvedi, Teesta Setalvad and Gurmehar Kaur.

Photo: R_Ragu

The Asian Century (From left) Josy Joseph, Peter Frankopan, Victor Mallet and Srinath Raghavan).

Photo: R_Ragu

Tap away at the typewriter.

Showcasing Theatre (From left) Mukund Padmanabhan, Nissar Allana, Santanu Bose and Arundhathi Nag.

Photo: S_Narayana Swamy

Survival Strategies for the Literary Novel Manu Joseph makes a point as Mini Kapoor, Pierre Ducrozet and KR Meera look on.

Photo: S_Narayana Swamy

Survival Strategies for the Literary Novel (From Left) Mini Kapoor, Pierre Ducrozet, Manu Joseph, KR Meera.

Photo: S_Narayana Swamy

Storytellers World KR Meera in conversation with Mini Krishnan.

Photo: R_Ragu

Seventy and to Hell With It Shobhaa De in conversation with Vidya Singh.

Photo: S_Narayana Swamy

Right to Land Right To Life Jignesh Mevani in conversation with Chandan Gowda.

Photo: S_Narayana Swamy

Right to Land Jignesh Mevani salutes the crowd.

Photo: S_Narayana Swamy

Reimagining Stereotypes (From left) Shailaja Menon, Namitha Jacob, Radhika Menon and Sandhya Rao.

Photo: R_Aswin

Ready to enter the auditorium.

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

Reading Ramanujan (From left) Vivek Shanbhag, Arshia Sattar, SG Vasudev and Jeet Thayil.

Photo: J_Akshay

Pounce and Prejudice The LFL Quiz winners.

Photo: S_Narayana Swamy

Raman Shresta has his say as Vidya Virkar, Divya Kapur, and Pankaja Srinivasan listen.

Photo: J_Akshay

Parenting Secrets A workshop by Nandini Raman.

Photo: R_Aswin

Political Correctness in Children’s Lit (From left) Vidya Mani, Anushka Ravishankar, John Boyne and Paro Anand.

Photo: R_Aswin

Poets in Society (From left) K Srilata, Tishani Doshi, Sadaf Saaz and Jeet Thayil.

Photo: R_Ragu

Rajmohan Gandhi lights the lamp to inagurate the festival.

Photo: S_Narayana Swamy

Not Story Boards But Telling Pictures (From left) Priya Kurian, Larissa Bertonasco, Nandini Krishnan.

Photo: V_GANESAN

Packed pavilion.

Photo: R.Aswin

Nude Vishal Bhardwaj in conversation with Jonathan Gil Harris.

Photo: S_Narayana Swamy

Of Saints and Sinners Jeet Thayil in conversation with Tishani Doshi.

Photo: V_GANESAN

Not Drowning, Waving Robert Dessaix in conversation with Timeri Murari.

Photo: S_Narayana Swamy

New Ideas of Feminism (From left) Ammu Joseph, Swati Chaturvedi, Gurmehar Kaur, Natasha Badhwar.

Photo: S_Narayana Swamy

Navigate to the North Gowthaman Sanna in conversation with Karan Karki.

Photo: R_Ragu

New Fiction (from left) Janice Pariat, Nandini Krishnan and Amitava Kumar.

Photo: S_Narayana Swamy

Narratives of War (From left) Vaishna Roy, John Boyne and Sebastian Faulks.

Photo: J_Akshay

Miss Laila Armed and Dangerous Manu Joseph in conversation with Nandini Krishnan.

Photo: S_Narayana Swamy

Music to Freedom Arimalam Padmanabhan in conversation with V Sriram.

Photo: V_GANESAN

Looking South Charles Allen in conversation with AR Venkatachalapathy.

Photo: R_Ragu

Listen to the Flames (From left) Bama, Sambaiah Gundimeda, Sharankumar Limbale and Mini Krishnan.

Photo: K_V_Srinivasan

Listen to My Story Sam Cooney, Margrete Lamond, Kelly Falconer, Claire Scobie, Terri Ann-White, Kamini Mahadevan.

Photo: S_Narayana Swamy

Light the Fire (From left) Prema Revathi, V Geetha and Swarooparani Challapalli.

Photo: R_Ragu

Keeping the kids occupied.

Photo: SAM SANTOSH

Is the India Our Constitution Envisages Under Challenge Sitaram Yechury in conversation with Sashi Kumar.

Photo: R_Ragu

Innovative India Kiran Karnik in conversation with Suresh Seshadri.

Photo: R_Ragu

Indulge in some retail therapy.

Photo: R_Ragu

Indira Parthasarathy receives The Hindu Tamil Lifetime Achievement Award from N Ravi as Dr Nirmala Lakshman looks on.

Photo: S_Narayana Swamy

Indica A natural history of the Indian subcontinent An illustrated talk by Pranay Lal.

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

India’s War Srinath Raghavan in conversation with Josy Joseph.

Photo: R_Ragu

In Pursuit of Evil Adrian Levy and K Vijay Kumar meet as Sanjay Pinto looks on.

Photo: J_Akshay

Imayam’s Women Imayam in conversation with Dr R Azhagarasan.

Photo: R_Ragu

In Pursuit of Evil (From left) Adrian Levy, Sanjay Pinto and K Vijay Kumar.

Photo: R_Aswin

Hema Malini checks out the bookstore.

Photo: S_Narayana Swamy

How Noir is the New Tamil Writing Lakshmi Saravanakumar in conversation with Saravanan Chandran.

Freedom to Dissent (from left) Chandan Gowda, Hyeonseo Lee, Sadaf Saaz, N Ravi, TM Krishna and Teesta Setalvad.

Photo: R_Aswin

Floating Words Across the Frontiers Mamta Sagar performs as Nia Davies and Anita Thampi watch.

Photo: R_Aswin

Floating Words Across the Frontiers (From left) Nia Davies, Mamta Sagar and Anita Thampi.

Photo: R_Ragu

Fixing them on the scrabble wall.

Photo: R_Ragu

Finding their letters.

Photo: Narayana Swamy Subbaraman

Eastern Sunrise A New History of the World An Illustrated Lecture by Peter Frankopan.

Photo: J_Akshay

Don’t Disturb the Dead Shamya Dasgupta in conversation with Baradwaj Rangan.

Photo: R_Aswin

Documentary Films K Stalin in conversation with RV Ramani.

Photo: R_Ragu

Discussing what they heard.

Photo: Narayana Swamy Subbaraman

Deepak Unnikrishnan with a fan.

Photo: R_Ragu

Deepak Unnikrishnan received The Hindu Prize 2017 from Sebastian Faulks for his novel Temporary People.

Photo: R_Ragu

Create a story.

Photo: V_GANESAN

Chest of Memories Lines of Recovery T Sanathanan and AS Panneerselvan in conversation.

Photo: R_Ragu

Checking out the day’s programme.

Photo: R_Ragu

Browsing through the shelves of the bookstore.

Photo: R_Ragu

Blitzed Norman Ohler in conversation with AS Panneerselvan.

Photo: K_Pichumani

Beyond the Dream Girl Hema Malini and Ram Kamal Mukherjee share a light moment.

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

Beyond Runs and Wickets (From left) Suresh Menon, N Ram, Rajdeep Sardesai and K Srikkanth.

Photo: R_Ragu

Beginning with a song from children of the Sunshine Orchestra.

Photo: K_Pichumani

Art in Landscape Subodh Kerkar talks about his Land Art.

Photo: K_Pichumani

Art in Landscape Subodh Kerkar in conversation with Tehzeeb Katari.

Photo: S_Narayana Swamy

A Runs Through It Victor Mallet in conversation with Suhasini Haider.

Photo: R_Aswin

Adrian Levy, Mukund Padmanabhan and S Hussain Zaidi discuss The Face of Terror.

Photo: R_RAVINDRANAn Unsuitable Boy Karan Johar in conversation with Baradwaj Rangan.jpg

An Unsuitable Boy Karan Johar in conversation with Baradwaj Rangan.

Photo: Narayana Swamy Subbaraman

A selfie with Shobhaa De.

Photo: R_Ragu

A rapt audience at Sir Mutha Concert Hall.

Photo: R_Ragu

A question for the speaker.

Photo: R_Aswin

A photoshoot at the end of the day.

Photo: Narayana Swamy Subbaraman

A photo op with Peter Frankopan.

Photo: Narayana Swamy Subbaraman

A conversation with Pranay Lal.

Photo: R_Ragu

A bit of colouring to keep the kids busy.

1 / 103
Write your reality A workshop by Paro Anand.
Photo: S. Narayana Swamy
