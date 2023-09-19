HamberMenu
The Hindu Lit for Life - 2017

September 19, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

Writing with Freedom, Writing in Market Paul Zacharia, K Satchidanandan, Shafey Kid.

Photo: M_Vedhan

Writing the Word VK Karthika, Geraldine Brooks, Vivek Shanbhag, Karan Mahajan and H.

Photo: M_Vedhan

Word - An Empowering Tool Maria Reimondez, Susheela Anand and Sukirtharani in.

Photo: R_Ragu

Women who mapped the change V Sriram in conversation with Anita Ratnam.

Photo: G_Krishnaswamy

Women of Power Vaishna Roy, Amruta Patil and Ira Mukhoty in conversation.

Photo: M_Vedhan

Urdu - The Poetics and the Politics Rahman Abbas in conversation with Shafey Kidwai.

Photo: G_Krishnaswamy

Understanding India’s Water Ecology by Arun Krishnamurthy.

Photo: R_Ragu

Type out your letters the old-fashioned way.

Photo: M_Vedhan

Translation Matters Vivek Shanbhag, Mini Krishnan, Arunava Sinha and Subhashree.

Photo: R_Ragu

This Love That Feels Right Ravinder Singh in conversation with Rosella Stephen.

Photo: Siddharth_K

The Women’s Storytelling Salon by Nandini Oomman.

Photo: Siddharth_K

Photo: R_Ragu

The Violence of Poverty Katherin Boo, Jayanthi Natarajan, U Vasuki in conversation.

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

The Unbroken Line - Colours of Kannada Literature HS Shivaprakash in conversation w.

Photo: M_Vedhan

The Seeing Eye... Ways of Seeing by Sharan Apparao.

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

The Never Ending Story.

Photo: V_GANESAN

Photo: M_Vedhan

The Minority Report Katherin Boo, Salil Tripathi and Saeed Naqvi talk about Protect.

Photo: V_GANESAN

The Memory Keepers Aanchal Malhotra, Anusha Yadav and Kishwar Desai in conversation.

Photo: R_Ragu

The Hindu Young World Goodbook award winners (from left) Sujatha Padmanabhan, Prabh.

Photo: R_Ragu

The Great Ones Raghu Karnad, Ira Mukhoty and Sunil Khilnani in conversation.

Photo: K_Pichumani

The Fire of a Restless Mind Ritu Beri in conversation with Vivek Karunakaran.

Photo: G_Krishnaswamy

The Chennai Children’s Choir performs on the morning of Pongal.

Photo: R_Ragu

The Book Thief Markus Zusak in conversation with Tishani Doshi.

Photo: B_JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Association of Small Bombs Karan Mahajan in conversation with Suha.

Photo: K_Pichumani

The Age of Trump Geraldine Brooks, Mark Kurlansky, Talia Kurlansky, Narayan Lakshma.

Photo: S_R_Raghunathan S_R_Raghunathan -

Success Mantras of Southern Business Rajiv Lochan, MM Murugappan and Sushila.

Photo: S_R_Raghunathan

Struck Dumb Salil Tripathi, N Ram, Perumal Murugan, Jayanthi Natarajan, Mukund.

Photo: R_Ragu

Stories on Stage by Crea Shakthi.

Photo: V_GANESAN

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

Standing on an Apple Box Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth Dhanush in conversation with Sudhish.

Photo: M_Vedhan

Sol Isai Porul Vairamuthu in conversation with Thamizachi Thangapandian.

Photo: M_Vedhan

Shakespeare and Bollywood by Jonathan Gil Harris.

Photo: Siddharth_K

Sculpting the text by Pralayan.

Photo: G_Krishnaswamy

Russia - A Road Movie of Literature Perumpadavam Sreedharan, Paul Zacharia, Shiny J.

Photo: G_Krishnaswamy

Return of the Word Perumal Murugan in conversation with AR Venkatachalapathy.

Photo: V_GANESAN

Remembering Chandralekha Sadanand Menon Tishani Doshi and Sashi Kumar remember the.

Photo: M_Vedhan

Rebooting the Indian Economy P Chidambaram, N Ravi and Sanjaya Baru in converation.

Photo: M_Vedhan

Punjab - The Unknown Narrative Amandeep Sandhu in conversation with Prema Revathi.

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

Pulitzer Prize winning author Geraldine Brooks in conversation with Gauri Viswanath.

Photo: M_Vedhan

Playing Stories - Kirti Jain and C Basavalingaiah in conversation with Pralayan.

Photo: R_Ragu

Poetry Appreciation by K Srilata.

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

Photo booth for kids.

Photo: K_Pichumani

Notes and Maps of My Singing Aruna Sairam in conversation with V Sriram.

Photo: V_GANESAN

Norwegian Mood Vaishna Roy, Brit Bildeon and Kannan Sundaram in conversation.

Photo: Siddharth_K

My Story - The Stories I Can Tell Rumena Buzarkovska in conversation with Nandini.

Photo: R_Ragu

Music Masti & Modernity - Akshay Manwani, Baradwaj Rangan and Balaji Vittal discuss.

Photo: K_Pichumani

Muraliganam - Prince Rama Varma and Sreenivasa Murthy remember M Balamuralikrishna.

Photo: R_Ragu

Photo: K_Pichumani

Love in India Durjoy Datta, Nandini Krishnan, Ravinder Singh and Preeti Shenoy in.

Photo: R_Ragu

Kids keep busy with art.

Photo: R_Ragu

Photo: K_Pichumani

Khullam Khulla Rishi Kapoor Uncensored The actor in conversation with Shantanu Ray.

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

Keeping kids busy.

Photo: G_Krishnaswamy

Jungle Books by Arefa Tehsin.

Photo: R_Ragu

Is India Ripe for a Revolution - Kanhaiya Kumar with Sadanand Menon.

Photo: R_Ragu

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

International Night Mark and Talia Kurlansky talk to Pankaja Srinivasan about how a.

Photo: S_R_Raghunathan

Imaging and Images of Women N Manu Chakravarthy, Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Girish.

Photo: R_Ragu

How do we read a film by Sudhish Kamath.

Photo: R_Ragu

Heroines Then, Heroines Now Malavika Sarukkai in conversation with Sreemathi Ramnath.

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

Have fun with Stories by Vikram Sridhar.

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

Photo: M_Vedhan

Graphic novelists Amruta Patil and Molly Crabapple catch a few words with each othe.

Photo: M_Vedhan

Global Connections -Cate Blake, Edwina Johnson, Fiona Henderson, Laura Kroetsch and.

Photo: Siddharth_K

Geraldine Brooks presents the award to Kiran Doshi for his book Jinnah Once Came to our.

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

Gandhi - A Name, A Life, My World Gulammohammed Sheikh and GN Devy in conversation.

Photo: V_GANESAN

Five Faces of Translations by Mini Krishnan.

Photo: R_Ragu

Find your way around.

Photo: R_Ragu

Fancy a ride in the LFL auto.

Photo: B_JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Photo: B_JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Everyone is a Critic Shonali Muthalaly, Anoothi Vishal, Sarah Todd and

Photo: G_Krishnaswamy

Drawing Blood Molly Crabapple in conversation with Raghu Karnad.

Photo: Siddharth_K

Books and Music by Amelio.

Photo: B_JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Photo: S_R_Raghunath

Bringing Big Themes to Book Mark Kurlansky, Josy Joseph, Arunava Sinha and Akshaya M.

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

Bharati - The Known and the Unknown AR Venkatachalapathy, Y Manikandan in conversat.

Photo: V_GANESAN

Photo: M_Vedhan

Crazy characters by Vinayak Varma.

Photo: V_GANESAN

At the inauguration of LFL 2017.

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

Photo: M_Vedhan

Art of the Tale VK Karthika talks to Amruta Patil and Molly Crabapple.

Photo: M_VEDHAN

Appreciating the Sculptural Traditions of India by Chithra Madhavan.

Photo: R_Ragu

An installation of books.

Photo: B_JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Photo: V_GANESAN

An Era of Darkness Shashi Tharoor talks about the British Empire in India with Gauri.

Photo: R_Ragu

A section of the audience at The Hindu Pavilion.

Photo: R_Ragu

Photo: R_Ragu

A queue at the book signing counter.

Photo: R_Ragu

Photo: R_Ragu

A push cart for books.

Photo: K_Pichumani

A Nation and its Discontents Rajiv Lochan, Akshaya Mukul, Josy Joseph, Somini Sengu.

Photo: B_JOTHI RAMALINGAM

A Little Life Hanya Yanagihara in conversation with Arunava Sinha.

Photo: R_Ragu

A Good Read Sandhya Rao, Anil Menon, Manjula Padmanabhan and Markus Zusak in.

Photo: B_JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Dreams of a Hindu Rashtra Akshaya Mukul, N Ram and Saeed Naqvi in conversation.

Photo: R_Ragu

Fun with Science by Science Utsav.

