The Hindu Lit for Life - 2017

September 19, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST

Writing with Freedom, Writing in Market Paul Zacharia, K Satchidanandan, Shafey Kid.

Writing the Word VK Karthika, Geraldine Brooks, Vivek Shanbhag, Karan Mahajan and H.

Word - An Empowering Tool Maria Reimondez, Susheela Anand and Sukirtharani in.

Women who mapped the change V Sriram in conversation with Anita Ratnam.

Women of Power Vaishna Roy, Amruta Patil and Ira Mukhoty in conversation.

Urdu - The Poetics and the Politics Rahman Abbas in conversation with Shafey Kidwai.

Understanding India’s Water Ecology by Arun Krishnamurthy.

Type out your letters the old-fashioned way.

Translation Matters Vivek Shanbhag, Mini Krishnan, Arunava Sinha and Subhashree.

This Love That Feels Right Ravinder Singh in conversation with Rosella Stephen.

The Women’s Storytelling Salon by Nandini Oomman.

The Violence of Poverty Katherin Boo, Jayanthi Natarajan, U Vasuki in conversation.

The Unbroken Line - Colours of Kannada Literature HS Shivaprakash in conversation w.

The Seeing Eye... Ways of Seeing by Sharan Apparao.

The Never Ending Story.

The Minority Report Katherin Boo, Salil Tripathi and Saeed Naqvi talk about Protect.

The Memory Keepers Aanchal Malhotra, Anusha Yadav and Kishwar Desai in conversation.

The Hindu Young World Goodbook award winners (from left) Sujatha Padmanabhan, Prabh.

The Great Ones Raghu Karnad, Ira Mukhoty and Sunil Khilnani in conversation.

The Fire of a Restless Mind Ritu Beri in conversation with Vivek Karunakaran.

The Chennai Children’s Choir performs on the morning of Pongal.

The Book Thief Markus Zusak in conversation with Tishani Doshi.

The Association of Small Bombs Karan Mahajan in conversation with Suha.

The Age of Trump Geraldine Brooks, Mark Kurlansky, Talia Kurlansky, Narayan Lakshma.

Success Mantras of Southern Business Rajiv Lochan, MM Murugappan and Sushila.

Struck Dumb Salil Tripathi, N Ram, Perumal Murugan, Jayanthi Natarajan, Mukund.

Stories on Stage by Crea Shakthi.

Standing on an Apple Box Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth Dhanush in conversation with Sudhish.

Sol Isai Porul Vairamuthu in conversation with Thamizachi Thangapandian.

Shakespeare and Bollywood by Jonathan Gil Harris.

Sculpting the text by Pralayan.

Russia - A Road Movie of Literature Perumpadavam Sreedharan, Paul Zacharia, Shiny J.

Return of the Word Perumal Murugan in conversation with AR Venkatachalapathy.

Remembering Chandralekha Sadanand Menon Tishani Doshi and Sashi Kumar remember the.

Rebooting the Indian Economy P Chidambaram, N Ravi and Sanjaya Baru in converation.

Punjab - The Unknown Narrative Amandeep Sandhu in conversation with Prema Revathi.

Pulitzer Prize winning author Geraldine Brooks in conversation with Gauri Viswanath.

Playing Stories - Kirti Jain and C Basavalingaiah in conversation with Pralayan.

Poetry Appreciation by K Srilata.

Photo booth for kids.

Notes and Maps of My Singing Aruna Sairam in conversation with V Sriram.

Norwegian Mood Vaishna Roy, Brit Bildeon and Kannan Sundaram in conversation.

My Story - The Stories I Can Tell Rumena Buzarkovska in conversation with Nandini.

Music Masti & Modernity - Akshay Manwani, Baradwaj Rangan and Balaji Vittal discuss.

Muraliganam - Prince Rama Varma and Sreenivasa Murthy remember M Balamuralikrishna.

Love in India Durjoy Datta, Nandini Krishnan, Ravinder Singh and Preeti Shenoy in.

Kids keep busy with art.

Khullam Khulla Rishi Kapoor Uncensored The actor in conversation with Shantanu Ray.

Keeping kids busy.

Jungle Books by Arefa Tehsin.

Is India Ripe for a Revolution - Kanhaiya Kumar with Sadanand Menon.

Is India Ripe for a Revolution - Kanhaiya Kumar with Sadanand Menon.

International Night Mark and Talia Kurlansky talk to Pankaja Srinivasan about how a.

Imaging and Images of Women N Manu Chakravarthy, Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Girish.

How do we read a film by Sudhish Kamath.

Heroines Then, Heroines Now Malavika Sarukkai in conversation with Sreemathi Ramnath.

Have fun with Stories by Vikram Sridhar.

Graphic novelists Amruta Patil and Molly Crabapple catch a few words with each othe.

Global Connections -Cate Blake, Edwina Johnson, Fiona Henderson, Laura Kroetsch and.

Geraldine Brooks presents the award to Kiran Doshi for his book Jinnah Once Came to our.

Gandhi - A Name, A Life, My World Gulammohammed Sheikh and GN Devy in conversation.

Five Faces of Translations by Mini Krishnan.

Find your way around.

Fancy a ride in the LFL auto.

Everyone is a Critic Shonali Muthalaly, Anoothi Vishal, Sarah Todd and

Drawing Blood Molly Crabapple in conversation with Raghu Karnad.

Books and Music by Amelio.

Bringing Big Themes to Book Mark Kurlansky, Josy Joseph, Arunava Sinha and Akshaya M.

Bharati - The Known and the Unknown AR Venkatachalapathy, Y Manikandan in conversat.

Crazy characters by Vinayak Varma

At the inauguration of LFL 2017.

Art of the Tale VK Karthika talks to Amruta Patil and Molly Crabapple.

Appreciating the Sculptural Traditions of India by Chithra Madhavan.

An installation of books.

An Era of Darkness Shashi Tharoor talks about the British Empire in India with Gauri.

A section of the audience at The Hindu Pavilion.

A queue at the book signing counter.

A push cart for books.

A Nation and its Discontents Rajiv Lochan, Akshaya Mukul, Josy Joseph, Somini Sengu.

A Little Life Hanya Yanagihara in conversation with Arunava Sinha.

A Good Read Sandhya Rao, Anil Menon, Manjula Padmanabhan and Markus Zusak in.

Dreams of a Hindu Rashtra Akshaya Mukul, N Ram and Saeed Naqvi in conversation.