To enjoy additional benefits

The Hindu Lit for Life - 2016

September 19, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST

Photo: K_MURALI_KUMAR

Shashi Tharoor at a book signing.

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

Nothing Official About It Anuja Chauhan in conversation with Vaishna Roy.

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

December Deluge & the Spirit of Chennai Rajiv Lochan, Sam Paul, Zara, Chinmayi and .

Photo: B_JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Making India Work - As Dulat, Jayanthi Natarajan, N Ram, Shashi Tharoor and TN Nina.

Photo: B_JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Dalit aesthetics and politics -Thol Thirumavalavan, Ravikumar and Justice Chandru t.

Photo: B_JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Dating Game - Lavanya Mohan, Anuja Chauhan, Sandip Roy, Ananth Padmanabhan, and.

Photo: B_JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Poetry of Andal and Akka Mahadevi - Anita Ratnam, Arundhathi Subramaniam and Madhu.

Photo: B_JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Mapping the Madras Line N Viswanadhan, AS Panneerselvan and SG Vasudev discuss the.

Photo: B_JOTHI RAMALINGAM

No Longer Vernacular - Vinutha Mallya, Rubin D’ Cruz, Prema Revathi, and Kannan Sun.

Photo: B_JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Alexander McCall Smith at a book signing.

Photo: B_JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Funnily enough - Alexander McCall Smith, Nandini Krishnan and Upamanyu Chatterjee in.

Photo: B_JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Forbidden Fruit - Margaret Mascarenhas, Annie Zaidi, Amrita Narayanan, Manil Suri an.

Photo: B_JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Representing the Real RV Ramani, Venkatesh Chakravarthy and Deepa Dhanraj on making.

Photo: M_VEDHAN

Barkha Dutt interacting with her fans.

Photo: M_VEDHAN

This Unquiet Land - Anita Ratnam and Barkha Dutt talk about Stories from India’s.

Photo: M_VEDHAN

Amish obliges fans with a selfieH.

Photo: M_VEDHAN

Scions of Ikshvaku - Amish in conversation with Vaishna Roy.

Photo: M_VEDHAN

Time for a break.

Photo: M_VEDHAN

Time for a break.

Photo: M_VEDHAN

Shashi Tharoor at the book signing.

Photo: M_VEDHAN

A selfie with Jayanthi Natarajan.

Photo: R_Ragu

At the selfie booth.

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

Lionel Shriver in conversation with Nilanjana Roy.

Photo: R_Ravindran

Coming Out - Manil Suri, Philip Hensher, Sandip Roy and Living Smile Vidya in

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

Manil Suri, Philip Hensher, Sandip Roy and Living Smile Vidya pose for a shot.

Photo: V_GANESAN

Star Trek - Following MS Subbulakshmi Gowri Ramnarayan.

Photo: V_GANESAN

India and the Networked World A Talk by Shashi Tharoor.

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

Artful Tales - K. Srilata, Kanishk Tharoor and Annie Zaidi in conversation.

Photo: V_GANESAN

Fighting Words - Shiv Kunal Verma, Sashi Kumar and Raghu Karnad discuss Stories of

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

The Addict - Diya Sethi, Vijay Nagaswami, and Vidya Singh in conversation.

Photo: V_GANESAN

Easterine Kire receives The Hindu Prize 2015 from Alexander McCall Smith for her no.

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

Singular Lives - Amitava Kumar, Ferdinand Mount, Colm Toibin and Rudrangshu Mukherj.

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

Changing Face of Temples - Sharon Apparao & Chithra Madhavan talk about Statues and.

Photo: V_GANESAN

The World of the Stor - Mukund Padmanabhan, Amitava Kumar, Colm Toibin, Philip Hens.

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

Shifting Notions of the Nation State - As Seen From the Feminist Perspective Thamiz.

Photo: V_GANESAN

Kama’s Sutra -Janice Pariat, Margaret Mascarenhas, Amrita Narayanan and Ananth.

Photo: V_GANESAN

True Detectives - Alexander McCall Smith talks to Nandini Krishnan about sleuths in

Photo: V_GANESAN

The Kural. Tiruvarur Ganesh renders verses set to tune by Chitravina Ravikiran

Photo: V_GANESAN

The Kural. Tiruvarur Ganesh renders verses set to tune by Chitravina Ravikiran.

Photo: R_Ragu

Raghu Rai interacting with his fans.

Photo: R_Raju

At the interaction with the audience.

Photo: R_Ragu

At the interaction with the audience.

Photo: R_Ragu

Memory, Dreams, Desire, Statues and Ghosts - Images of the city from the paintings

Photo: R_Ragu

Checking the programme for the day

Photo: R_Ragu

Discussing the sessions they have heard

Photo: R_Ragu

The Uses and Abuses of Religion Laila Tyabji, N Ram and Devdutt Pattanaik

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

Swimmer Among the Stars Kanishk Tharoor in conversation with Baradwaj Rangan about

Photo: R_Ragu

Presenting the Past Rudrangshu Mukherjee, Ferdinand Mount and Shiv Kunal Verma disc

Photo: R_Ragu

A Good Book - Literature for Children in India Vidya Mani, Anil Menon, Shailaja Men

Photo: R_Ragu

My Gita - A lecture by Devdutt Pattanaik

Photo: R_Ragu

CHENNAI, 15/01/2016: DILEMMAS OF EXISTENCE : HUMAN ASPIRATIONS DENYING ECOSYSTEM SURVIVAL: From left, Navroz Mody, Neha Sumitran and Lawrence Surendra at the Lit For Life Festival on Friday. Photo: R. Ragu

Photo: R_Ragu

Dialogues and Interpretations Rajni Sarma Balachandran, Yousuf Saeed and Laila Tyab.

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

Aham, Puram - Writers Sa Kandasamy, Prapanchan and S Ramakrishnan talk to DI Aravin.

Photo: R_Ragu

Memory, Dreams, Desire, Statues and Ghosts - Images of the city from the paintings .

Photo: R_Ragu

Filling in the one book they would keep.

Photo: R_Ragu

Writing down their thoughts

Photo: R_Ragu

Discussing the sessions they have heard

Photo: R_Ragu

Picturing Time Raghu Rai in conversation with Sadanand Menon about the former’s fam.

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

Anatomy of a Murder - Geeta Ramaseshan, Avirook Sen and Tanveer Ahmed Mir on The Aa

Photo: R_Ragu

Cities Under Water - Lessons from Srinagar to Chennai Gopalkrishna Gandhi, M Saleem

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

Omar Abdullah delivers the keynote address My Kashmir

Photo: R_Ragu

Sing My Song Sanjay Subrahmanyam talks to Nirmala Lakshman on the Duality of perfor

1 / 62
Shashi Tharoor at a book signing.
Photo: K_MURALI_KUMAR
