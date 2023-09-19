The Hindu Lit for Life - 2015

September 19, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST

Booker Prize-winner Eleanor Catton talks to Parvathi Nayar about her writing and

A Reflection on Life, Literature and Politics Ritu Menon and Nayantara Sahgal in.

Jonathan Gil Harris at his illustrated talk on The First Firangis - Remarkable Stor.

Feminine Form - Site of Violence Prabha Sridevan, Ramesh Gopalakrishnan, Ammu Joseph.

Eminent author Nayantara Sahgal inaugurates the festival as N Ravi, Editor in Chief

What Coloured the Line - A Discussion on Visual Art between Rm Palaniappan, Trotsky

Rajdeep Sardesai, Sashi Kumar, Sanjaya Baru and Vinod Rai discuss Good Governance

159865498 - Word Worlds - A Workshop on Translation by Mini Krishnan

A young audience chills at the steps

Dermocracy - A workshop on skincare by Dr Sharad Paul

A view of the audience in the hall.

Jung Chang at her illustrated talk on The Birth of Modern China

Art of the Tale Publisher VK Karthika, Janice Pariat, Manjula Padmanabhan and Nina.

Interacting with Salil Tripathi.

David Davidar talks about his book A Clutch of Indian Masterpieces with Parvathy Na.

Speaking Songs Prince Rama Varma and TV Gopalakrishnan in conversation

Jung Chang poses for a photo

Distant Neighbours - Nirupama Subramanian, Salil Tripathi and Samanth Subramanian t

Charles Allen discusses his book Ashoka -The Emperor of Good and Evil with Renuka.

Free Speech in Peril - N Ram, AR Venkatachalapathy, Justice K Chandru, Sashi Kumar

Charles Allen interacts with his admirers.

Rohan Shivkumar, A Srivathsan and MD Muthukumaraswamy talk about Song and Dance of T.

Half Girlfriend Chetan Bhagat in conversation with Karthik Kumar.

Playing scrabble on the grounds

Posting a letter to a favourite author

Brunch Better - A cooking workshop by Chefs Kunal Kapur and Manu Chandra

Brunch Better - A cooking workshop by Chefs Kunal Kapur and Manu Chandra

Brunch Better - A cooking workshop by Chefs Kunal Kapur and Manu Chandra

Brunch Better - A cooking workshop by Chefs Kunal Kapur and Manu Chandra.

Lyric Engineering Workshop by Madhan Karky

Readings from the shortlist for The Hindu Prize 2014

New Narratives or New Ways of Narration - A Ramsamy, Vetrimaran, R Rohini and

Power to the People in our Times Rajmohan Gandhi, Meena Kandasamy, Ahdaf Souief, an.

59893259 -The Deeper Truth of Novels - Damon Galgut, Eleanor Catton, Irwin Allan Sealy and Dav.

Green Wars - Dispatches from a Vanishing World An illustrated talk by Bahar Dutt.

Leila Seth presents The Hindu Prize 2014 to Ashok Srinivasan for The Book of Common.

A Voice of One’s Own TM Krishna and Dayanita Singh in conversation

This Land Our Country P Sainath makes a point as Sashi Kumar listens.

Shaped by Food Memories Chefs Aditya Bal, Kunal Kapur and Manu Chandra discuss our

Amish and Baradwaj Rangan talk about Gods Demons and Others.

Starlight - Nimrat Kaur, Latha Menon and Tisca Chopra in conversation.

Our Plural Selves - VK Karthika, Irwin Allan Sealy Leila Seth, and TM Krishna on Wr

Dayanita Singh presents The Book on the Wall

UR Ananthamurthy - A Homage N Manu Chakravarthy, K Satchidanandan and Shiv Visvanat

Writers. Murari and Manjula Padmanabhan discuss their favourite books with Arunava Sinha.

Challenging the Status Quo - Leila Seth and Jung Chang talk to Vaishna Roy about.

The Lives of Others Charles Allen, Jonathan Gil Harris and Rajmohan Gandhi on the a

The Kite Flyers Sharad Paul discusses his latest book with Ranvir Shah

Crossing the Line Arunava Sinha, Aatish Taseer, Samanth Subramanian and Salil Tripathi.

Die, Author, Die - A fun workshop on interpreting cinema your way by film critic and senior Deputy editor at The Hindu

Journeys in the Wild A workshop on environment by Bahar Dutt.

Lotus Leaves, Water Words a Reading Performance directed by Prasanna Ramaswamy

Lotus Leaves, Water Words a Reading Performance directed by Prasanna Ramaswamy

The Way Things Were Aatish Taseer discusses his latest novel with Ranvir Shah.

Skin - A Biography An illustrated lecture by Dr Sharad Paul.

Tamil Theatre - Voices and Forms Gnani Sankaran, K Parthibaraja, Living Smile Vidya.

Ahdaf Souief signs books for her fans.

In the Eye of the Sun Ahdaf Souief in conversation with Salil Tripathi.

Images of Imagery of Memory Sushila Ravindranath, Alarmel Valli and Singeetam Srinivasa Rao.

A workshop on art appreciation by Sharan Apparao