The Hindu Lit for Life - 2015

September 19, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN R_RAVINDRAN - R_Ravindran

Booker Prize-winner Eleanor Catton talks to Parvathi Nayar about her writing and

Photo: K_V_Srinivasan

A Reflection on Life, Literature and Politics Ritu Menon and Nayantara Sahgal in.

Photo: K_V_Srinivasan

Jonathan Gil Harris at his illustrated talk on The First Firangis - Remarkable Stor.

Photo: K_V_Srinivasan

Feminine Form - Site of Violence Prabha Sridevan, Ramesh Gopalakrishnan, Ammu Joseph.

Photo: M_PRABHU

Eminent author Nayantara Sahgal inaugurates the festival as N Ravi, Editor in Chief

Photo: R_Ragu R_Ragu -

What Coloured the Line - A Discussion on Visual Art between Rm Palaniappan, Trotsky

Photo: R_Ragu R_Ragu -

Rajdeep Sardesai, Sashi Kumar, Sanjaya Baru and Vinod Rai discuss Good Governance

Photo: R_Ragu R_Ragu -

159865498 - Word Worlds - A Workshop on Translation by Mini Krishnan

Photo: M_VEDHAN M_VEDHAN - M_VEDHAN

A young audience chills at the steps

Photo: R_Ragu R_Ragu -

Dermocracy - A workshop on skincare by Dr Sharad Paul

Photo: M_VEDHAN M_VEDHAN - M_VEDHAN

A view of the audience in the hall.

Photo: M_VEDHAN M_VEDHAN - M_VEDHAN

Jung Chang at her illustrated talk on The Birth of Modern China

Photo: M_VEDHAN M_VEDHAN - M_VEDHAN

Art of the Tale Publisher VK Karthika, Janice Pariat, Manjula Padmanabhan and Nina.

Photo: R_Ragu R_Ragu -

Interacting with Salil Tripathi.

Photo: R_Ragu R_Ragu -

David Davidar talks about his book A Clutch of Indian Masterpieces with Parvathy Na.

Photo: M_VEDHAN M_VEDHAN - M_VEDHAN

Speaking Songs Prince Rama Varma and TV Gopalakrishnan in conversation

Photo: R_Ragu R_Ragu -

Jung Chang poses for a photo

Photo: R_Ragu R_Ragu -

Distant Neighbours - Nirupama Subramanian, Salil Tripathi and Samanth Subramanian t

Photo: R_Ragu R_Ragu -

Charles Allen discusses his book Ashoka -The Emperor of Good and Evil with Renuka.

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

Free Speech in Peril - N Ram, AR Venkatachalapathy, Justice K Chandru, Sashi Kumar

Photo: R_Ragu R_Ragu -

Charles Allen interacts with his admirers.

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

Rohan Shivkumar, A Srivathsan and MD Muthukumaraswamy talk about Song and Dance of T.

Photo: R_Ragu R_Ragu -

Half Girlfriend Chetan Bhagat in conversation with Karthik Kumar.

Photo: R_Ragu R_Ragu -

Playing scrabble on the grounds

Photo: R_Ragu R_Ragu -

Posting a letter to a favourite author

Photo: R_Ragu R_Ragu -

Brunch Better - A cooking workshop by Chefs Kunal Kapur and Manu Chandra

Photo: S_R_Raghunathan

Brunch Better - A cooking workshop by Chefs Kunal Kapur and Manu Chandra

Photo: S_R_Raghunathan

Brunch Better - A cooking workshop by Chefs Kunal Kapur and Manu Chandra

Photo: S_R_Raghunathan

Brunch Better - A cooking workshop by Chefs Kunal Kapur and Manu Chandra.

Photo: K_Pichumani

Lyric Engineering Workshop by Madhan Karky

Photo: K_Pichumani

Readings from the shortlist for The Hindu Prize 2014

Photo: K_Pichumani

New Narratives or New Ways of Narration - A Ramsamy, Vetrimaran, R Rohini and

Photo: K_Pichumani

Power to the People in our Times Rajmohan Gandhi, Meena Kandasamy, Ahdaf Souief, an.

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

59893259 -The Deeper Truth of Novels - Damon Galgut, Eleanor Catton, Irwin Allan Sealy and Dav.

Photo: K_Pichumani

Green Wars - Dispatches from a Vanishing World An illustrated talk by Bahar Dutt.

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

Leila Seth presents The Hindu Prize 2014 to Ashok Srinivasan for The Book of Common.

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

A Voice of One’s Own TM Krishna and Dayanita Singh in conversation

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

This Land Our Country P Sainath makes a point as Sashi Kumar listens.

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

Shaped by Food Memories Chefs Aditya Bal, Kunal Kapur and Manu Chandra discuss our

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

Amish and Baradwaj Rangan talk about Gods Demons and Others.

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

Starlight - Nimrat Kaur, Latha Menon and Tisca Chopra in conversation.

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN R_RAVINDRAN - R_Ravindran

Our Plural Selves - VK Karthika, Irwin Allan Sealy Leila Seth, and TM Krishna on Wr

Photo: R_Ragu R_Ragu -

Dayanita Singh presents The Book on the Wall

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

UR Ananthamurthy - A Homage N Manu Chakravarthy, K Satchidanandan and Shiv Visvanat

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

Writers. Murari and Manjula Padmanabhan discuss their favourite books with Arunava Sinha.

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

Challenging the Status Quo - Leila Seth and Jung Chang talk to Vaishna Roy about.

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

The Lives of Others Charles Allen, Jonathan Gil Harris and Rajmohan Gandhi on the a

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

The Kite Flyers Sharad Paul discusses his latest book with Ranvir Shah

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

Crossing the Line Arunava Sinha, Aatish Taseer, Samanth Subramanian and Salil Tripathi.

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

Die, Author, Die - A fun workshop on interpreting cinema your way by film critic and senior Deputy editor at The Hindu

Photo: R_RAVINDRAN

Journeys in the Wild A workshop on environment by Bahar Dutt.

Photo: R_Ragu

Lotus Leaves, Water Words a Reading Performance directed by Prasanna Ramaswamy

Photo: R_Ragu

Lotus Leaves, Water Words a Reading Performance directed by Prasanna Ramaswamy

Photo: R_Ragu

The Way Things Were Aatish Taseer discusses his latest novel with Ranvir Shah.

Photo: R_Ragu

Skin - A Biography An illustrated lecture by Dr Sharad Paul.

Photo: R_Ragu

Tamil Theatre - Voices and Forms Gnani Sankaran, K Parthibaraja, Living Smile Vidya.

Photo: R_Ragu

Ahdaf Souief signs books for her fans.

Photo: R_Ragu

In the Eye of the Sun Ahdaf Souief in conversation with Salil Tripathi.

Photo: R_Ragu

Images of Imagery of Memory Sushila Ravindranath, Alarmel Valli and Singeetam Srinivasa Rao.

Photo: R_Ragu

A workshop on art appreciation by Sharan Apparao

Photo: R_Ragu

A celebration on the festival grounds.

