The Hindu Lit for Life - 2014

September 19, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST

Nirmala Lakshman, Director, Kasturi and Sons Limited, and Curator, The Hindu Lit for Life.

Aravind Adiga interacting with his fans.

The Flora and Fauna of the South - A disappearing landscape etched in the written words.

A performance by UNK - The Radha Thomas Ensemble.

Remembering Bhopal Pablo Bartholomew talks about his unforgettable photos of the ga

Women in the 21st Century Barkha Dutt and Naomi Wolf in conversation

Naomi Wolf launches Anita Nair’s Idris.

At the Poetree - Write a verse and hang it to the tree

Question Wall - Ask your favourite author a question.

College students performed extracts from the books shortlisted for The Hindu Prize

Making Waves - Ashwin Sanghi, Ravi Subramanian, Anita Nair and Naresh Fernandes discussion.

The Art of the Literary Novel Abraham Verghese, Jim Crace and David Godwin in.

Poetry with Gulzar

Evaluation of the Imaginary Kumar Shahani in conversation with Sadanand Menon.

Rough Passage - The Coming of Age of the new Indian Woman Mamang Dai, Madhuri Baner.

Browsing through the bookstall at the venue

The mobile bookstall at the venue.

s the Playwright Dead - Sadanand Menon, Anuradha Kapur, Neelam Mansingh and Satish

CHENNAI, 13/01/2014: Thubron Colin with William Dalrymple conversation at the Hindu Lit For Life function on Monday. Photo: R_Ragu

ourney to the Heart of the Conflict Zone Easterine Kire and Rahul Pandita in

ensor - Kamal Haasan and K Hariharan talk about Moral Policing in Ci

Valmik Thapar talks about his latest book Tiger Fire - Five Hundred Years of the Ti

The Writing Life - Jim Crace and Samantha Shannon in conversation with David Godwin

Pranav Kumar receives The Hindu Prize 2013 from Jim Crace on behalf of Anees Salim

Beyond the Vagina Naomi Wolf offers thoughts on Sex and Sexuality.

College students performed extracts from the books shortlisted for The Hindu Prize.

Rujuta Diwekar on being Fit for Life.

Readings from the shortlist for The Hindu Prize for Fiction 2013 The Hindu Prize for Fiction 2013 - Manu Joseph, Manj.

Politics of Sexuality - Poets Sharmila Sayyid, Anar and Salma discuss the Body as a

Jim Crace signing books.

Mind Body & Soul - A Holistic Approach to Yoga by Payal Gidwani Tiwari.

The Many Forms of Literature Shovon Chowdhury, Mamang Dai, Stephen Alter and Ranvir Shah.

Gulzar interacting with his fans.

Has there been a paradigm shift in Indian democracy - Manish Tiwari, Pinky Anand.

Documentary Cinema - My Frame Amar Kanwar, R.V Ramani and Sanjay Kak in conversation

A view of the crowd which gathered during The Hindu Lit for Life 2014

Anatomy of a Riot Rahul Singh, Sunil Sethi, Amandeep Sandhu and Manoj Mitta discussion.

Mythology - Repossession and Rereading in Art Samik Bnadyopadhyay , Satchidanandan.

Audience

Theatre - Art of Performance or Provocation Sudhanva Deshpande ,Anuradha Kapur and

Stand up comedy by Anuvab Pal

Capital City Ratish Nanda ,Sam Miller and Rana Dasgupta discuss the many layers of

Nirmala Lakshman, Director, Kasturi and Sons Limited, and Curator, The Hindu Lit for Life.
