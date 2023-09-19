HamberMenu
The Hindu Lit for Life - 2013

September 19, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST

Photo: R_Ragu

The Art of the Tale - Storytellers at work Mridula Koshy, Timeri N Murari and Anosh.

Photo: R_Ragu

Mean Streets Meena Baghel and Mayank Austen Soofi in conversation with ranvir shah.

Photo: R_Ragu

More Than Meets the Eye Deepa Balsaver conducts a workshop on writing picture books.

Photo: R_Ragu

Pop Friction Sidin Vadukut, Ravinder Singh, Jugal Mody and Lalita Iyer on popular

Photo: R_Ragu

Wendell Rodricks signs books for his fans.

Photo: R_Ragu

The Green Room Wendell Rodricks and Ranvir Shah in conversation

Photo: S_S_Kumar

No Country for Women - Some truths about rape , Nilanjana Roy, Kalpana Kannabiran

Photo: S_S_Kumar

Participant shooting a question at the two day literature festival `The Hindu Lit For Life

Photo: S_S_Kumar

Rhyme and Reason Meena Kandasamy, Arvind Krishna Mehrotra on The Power of Poetry

Photo: S_S_Kumar

South of the Vindhyas - Stories from the Southern States

Photo: S_S_Kumar

Understanding, Creating and Deconstructing the new trends in Art a workshop by Sharan Apparao

Photo: R_Ragu

Making of a Champion Sambit Bal, Michael Ferreira and Suresh Menon in conversation

Photo: S_S_Kumar

An involved audience

Photo: S_S_Kumar

An involved audience

Photo: S_S_Kumar

My Dear Bapu - Readings from the letters exchanged between Rajaji and the Mahatma

Photo: R_Ragu

Border Crossings Ashok Ferrey, Farah Ghuznavi and Mridula Koshy in conversation

Photo: R_Ragu

Devdutt Pattanaik talks about his book Business Sutra with Mita Kapur

Photo: R_Ragu

Fiction First -Jerry Pinto and Nilanjana Roy talk about Writing a Stunning Debut No

Photo: R_Ragu

Graphically Speaking Amruta Patil, Appupen and Samit Basu on graphic novels

Photo: Rajeev Bhatt

Dinesh Khanna introduces Steve McCurry

Photo: Rajeev Bhatt

Picturing the Indian Subcontinent Award-winning photographer Steve McCurry talks ab.

Photo: Rajeev Bhatt

Picturing the Indian Subcontinent Award-winning photographer Steve McCurry talks

Photo: Rajeev Bhatt

Jury member Nilanjana Roy announces the shortlist for The Hindu Literary Prize 2012.

Photo: Rajeev Bhatt

Accidental India - An Economic History of Modern India - A spirited discussion

Photo: Rajeev Bhatt

Accidental India - An Economic History of Modern India - A spirited discussion 2

Photo: Rajeev Bhatt

Accidental India - An Economic History of Modern India - A spirited discussion

Photo: Rajeev Bhatt

Nirmala Lakshman, Director The Hindu, speaks at the inauguration

