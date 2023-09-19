The Hindu Lit for Life - 2011

Suhasini Manirathnam in conversation with Baradwaj Rangan at the `Writing in the Time of Cinema’ at the Lit for Life
Ravi Singh, Saugata Mukherjee, Publisher of Pan Macmillan India, Karthika VK, India and Urvashi Butalia at the Lit for Life
New Wave in Cinema Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in conversation with film crit
Children of the Lamp Anushka Shankar and Atanu Roy conduct a workshop on children’s.
Popularity Factor (From left) Angela Saini, Mukul Deva and Anuja Chauhan talk abo
Realities - Fictional or Otherwise Author Rana Dasgupta (left) watches his daughter
A Life in Theatre Sanjna Kapoor and Mahesh Dattani on stagecraft.
Indian Politics After Anna Sitaram Yechury and Sachin Pilot on the impact of Anna H
Alarmel Valli performs at the conclusion of Lit for Life
Are You Really Going To Eat All That (From left) Chefs Manu Chandra and Nikhil Chib.
Executive chef Nikhil Chib prepares a special dish for the LFL breakfast
Manu Joseph, winner of the The Hindu Literary Prize 2010, gets ready to announce
Visitors at the book store at the venue
New Delhi, 25/09/2011:THE HINDU LIT FOR LIFE: The Hindu Correspondent, Amn Sethi in onversasion with from left- John Mohammed Butt,Moti Lerner and Ali Al Murqui during " Revolutions and New Beginning", at the launch of "The Hindu Lit For Life", in New Delhi on September 25, 2011. Photo:Rajeev Bhatt
Shashi Tharoor presents The Hindu Literary Prize for Best Fiction 2011 to Rahul.
Chennai, 30/10/2011: Vikram Seth in conversation with Nisha Susan at LIT FOR LIFE function on Sunday. Photo: V. Ganesan.
A full house for Vikram Seth
Vikram Seth reads from The Rivered Eart
Playing Fields Shashi Tharoor, Mukul Kesavan and Rahul Bhattacharya talk about sports
The audience is all attention
Unlimited Spirit Shabana Azmi in conversation with Urvashi Butalia
Translations Workshop Mini Krishnan (left) and Arunava Sinha lead participants thro
Interacting with the speakers.
The Scent of Paper (From left) K Srilata, Kavery Nambisan and Parvathi Nayar talk
Comic Timing Vir Das kept the audience in splits
Remembrance of Things Past Khalid Mohamed and Anna MM Vetticad in conversation with.
The Other Side of Books (from L) Ravi Singh, Group Pub. Aleph Book Co and Rupa Pub.
Tragedy Workshop - The Hardships of Writing Zac O Yeah conducts a creative writing
Sivakami, Susie Tharu and Bama Faustina talk about the politics of Dalit writing.
Just in the Neighbourhood Mohammed Hanif in conversation with Ziya Us Salam and Geeta Doctor.
Destination Detectives Rahul Bhattacharya, Latha Anantharaman and Ranvir Shah talk.
Inauguration of Lit for Life by publisher and author David Davidar; Nirmala Lakshman.
