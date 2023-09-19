HamberMenu
The Hindu Lit for Life - 2011

September 19, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST

Photo: S_S_Kumar

Suhasini Manirathnam in conversation with Baradwaj Rangan at the `Writing in the Time of Cinema’ at the Lit for Life

Photo: S_S_Kumar

Ravi Singh, Saugata Mukherjee, Publisher of Pan Macmillan India, Karthika VK, India and Urvashi Butalia at the Lit for Life

Photo: Rajeev Bhatt

New Wave in Cinema Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in conversation with film crit

Photo: Rajeev Bhatt

Children of the Lamp Anushka Shankar and Atanu Roy conduct a workshop on children’s.

Photo: Rajeev Bhatt

Popularity Factor (From left) Angela Saini, Mukul Deva and Anuja Chauhan talk abo

Photo: Rajeev Bhatt

Realities - Fictional or Otherwise Author Rana Dasgupta (left) watches his daughter

Photo: R_V_Moorthy

A Life in Theatre Sanjna Kapoor and Mahesh Dattani on stagecraft.

Photo: R_V_Moorthy

Indian Politics After Anna Sitaram Yechury and Sachin Pilot on the impact of Anna H

Photo: Rajeev Bhatt

Alarmel Valli performs at the conclusion of Lit for Life

Photo: Rajeev Bhatt

Are You Really Going To Eat All That (From left) Chefs Manu Chandra and Nikhil Chib.

Photo: Rajeev Bhatt

Executive chef Nikhil Chib prepares a special dish for the LFL breakfast

Photo: Rajeev Bhatt

Manu Joseph, winner of the The Hindu Literary Prize 2010, gets ready to announce

Photo: Rajeev Bhatt

Visitors at the book store at the venue

Photo: Rajeev Bhatt

New Delhi, 25/09/2011:THE HINDU LIT FOR LIFE: The Hindu Correspondent, Amn Sethi in onversasion with from left- John Mohammed Butt,Moti Lerner and Ali Al Murqui during " Revolutions and New Beginning", at the launch of "The Hindu Lit For Life", in New Delhi on September 25, 2011. Photo:Rajeev Bhatt

Photo: V_GANESAN

Shashi Tharoor presents The Hindu Literary Prize for Best Fiction 2011 to Rahul.

Photo: V_GANESAN

Chennai, 30/10/2011: Vikram Seth in conversation with Nisha Susan at LIT FOR LIFE function on Sunday. Photo: V. Ganesan.

Photo: V_GANESAN

A full house for Vikram Seth

Photo: V_GANESAN

Vikram Seth reads from The Rivered Eart

Photo: V_GANESAN

Playing Fields Shashi Tharoor, Mukul Kesavan and Rahul Bhattacharya talk about sports

Photo: S_S_KUMAR

The audience is all attention

Photo: S_S_KUMAR

Unlimited Spirit Shabana Azmi in conversation with Urvashi Butalia

Photo: S_S_KUMAR

Translations Workshop Mini Krishnan (left) and Arunava Sinha lead participants thro

Photo: S_S_KUMAR

Interacting with the speakers.

Photo: S_S_KUMAR

The Scent of Paper (From left) K Srilata, Kavery Nambisan and Parvathi Nayar talk

Photo: S_S_Kumar

Comic Timing Vir Das kept the audience in splits

Photo: S_S_Kumar

Remembrance of Things Past Khalid Mohamed and Anna MM Vetticad in conversation with.

Photo: S_S_Kumar

The Other Side of Books (from L) Ravi Singh, Group Pub. Aleph Book Co and Rupa Pub.

Photo: S_S_Kumar

Tragedy Workshop - The Hardships of Writing Zac O Yeah conducts a creative writing

Photo: V_GANESAN

Sivakami, Susie Tharu and Bama Faustina talk about the politics of Dalit writing.

Photo: V_GANESAN

Just in the Neighbourhood Mohammed Hanif in conversation with Ziya Us Salam and Geeta Doctor.

Photo: V_GANESAN

Destination Detectives Rahul Bhattacharya, Latha Anantharaman and Ranvir Shah talk.

Photo: V_GANESAN

Interacting with the speakers.

Photo: V_GANESAN

The audience is all attention.

Photo: V_GANESAN

Inauguration of Lit for Life by publisher and author David Davidar; Nirmala Lakshman.

