Your go-to list of podcasts on yoga

To help you get an asana right, there are videos, but to help you stay motivated and even learn about the history of yoga, you need a podcast

Ashtanga Dispatch

Sharath Jois, the grandson of Pattabhi Jois, from one of India’s first families of yoga in Mysore, is in episode 24. He is mother-daughter duo Peg Mulqueen and Meghan Powell’s guru, and talks of why we do yoga — it really is different things to different people. This is how all 58 episodes of the podcast unfold, with people talking of living the yoga life. David Keil, a neuromuscular therapist speaks of how asanas fit into his profession; Jessica Walden, a yoga teacher talks of injury and recovery; and MC Yogi and Amanda Giacomini delve into their relationship as partners and what yoga means to them as a couple.

Available at: Soundcloud.com/ashtangadispatch

Episode length: 28 minutes to 1 hour or more

Voices of Yoga

In this around-the-world-with yoga podcast, teachers and regular practitioners share their journeys. It is meant to inspire people to take up the practice, do it more seriously, or delve deeper into it. Started by Lindsey Porter and Emma Frame, both full-time yoga teachers based in Scotland, who left their jobs to pursue this, the experiences they document — there are 137 so far — are diverse. For instance, there is Anneke in Amsterdam who found yoga as a teen after a traumatic incident, Nitya Mohan who grew up with it, and Dianne Bondy from Canada who started the Yoga for All movement.

Available at: Soundcloud.com/voicesofyoga

Episode length: Ranging between 18 minutes to 1.5 hours

Yoga World

Begun just this year, Scott and Ida, from the Ghosh School of Yoga, of which Bikram Choudhury was a part, take listeners on a journey through the history of yoga. They also narrate their own experiences, but it is a history-centred podcast. Right now, they are doing a decade-wise breakdown of yoga.

Available at: Apple Podcasts

Episode length: 16 minutes to 1 hour or more

Yoga is Dead

Tejal Patel and Jesal Parikh, both Americans of Indian origin, “expose all the monsters lurking under the yoga mat” in this podcast. Though there are only six episodes, it opens our eyes to what has become of the practice, and how it has been plucked out of context and used to push agendas. With controversially titled episodes such as “Gurus Killed Yoga”, “Karma Capitalism Killed Yoga”, and “White Women Killed Yoga”, the content is really the two women chatting with each other about their experiences.

Available at: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play

Episode length: 40 minutes to 1 hour or more

