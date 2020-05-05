Lockdown Alapparaigal tackles Lockdown blues

Lockdown Alapparigal captures the COVID-19 Lockdown drama that plays out in every home on the Nakkalites Channel. The YouTube channel has gathered a fan following with its socio-political satires and comedy videos on daily life.

B. Sasti Pranesh, Sasi Selvaraj and S. Santhosh Kumar of Nakkalites put their ideas together on Lockdown and the result is a laugh-riot. “It is already a hit,” declares Sasti. “People are binge watching on OTT platforms, making Dalgona coffee, and new experiments with workouts! We used that as content to make an entertaining video ,” he says. Sasti directed and Santhosh did the editing of the video. It took them three days to make the video and they say it was a great learning experience for them as they had to go minimal while shooting.

Post production work of Lockdown Alapparaigal | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The video features actor Sasi Selvaraj, working out using kitchen items as weights, before he moves to the next big activity for the day — that is the eat-sleep-watch cycle, that he does glued to the TV set at all times. “I do watch a lot on my mobile phones,” laughs Sasi. Sasti, who has also acted in other lifestyle videos like Kadhalikka Neramillai and Kalyana Vayasu Alapparigal made by Nakkalites adds how “For so many people, especially the youngsters, life seems to revolve around the couch in the living room during the Lockdown! And we also know of people working out indoors using their children as weights!” He is also the director of F Zone videos, a new channel from Nakkalites that features stories by women about women. “I also direct and host Get Set Troll show on Urban Nakkalites channel that features satire videos on topics like GST,” says Sasti.

More on Nakkalites Amma Alapparaigal series captures conversations between husband and wife, father and daughter, and mother and son

Ammuchi is a series on village nostalgia that is a big hit

F Zone or Female Zone videos is a new channel that features stories by women about women

Get Set Troll features satires on topics such as GST and other political developments

Rajeshwar K, co-founder of Nakkalites, says their popularity stems from their strength in story-telling, grounded performances and presenting real life. “Working with minimal staff and limited means is not something new to us. When we started out we were just a two-member team. The Lockdown has given us a great opportunity to explore our creativity.” Coming up next is part two of Lockdown Alapparaigal. “It is about bikers longing for those long road trips,” reveals Sasti.

A still from Lockdown Alapparaigal | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In one of the things they show on the video, Sasi reviews a web series he has never watched. “During the Lockdown, everyone is going live on Facebook and Instagram discussing their lives and what they are watching on Netflix or Amazon. We gave that a funny twist and it worked,” laughs Sasti. Of course the Dalgona merits special mention in the video.

Says Sasi, “The Korean coffee drink with the frothy coffee on top and the milk underneath has taken the Internet by storm. It is like a cappuccino turned on its head. We show you a version where the coffee froth sinks to the bottom. Watch the video to know to learn how!”

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/x14BlpjLSDM