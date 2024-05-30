GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yogi Bear Collectives, the new creative incubator in Hyderabad

To be launched by mother-daughter duo Yogini Agarwal and Chandni Agarwal, Yogi Bear Collectives promises to be a versatile space providing technical and administrative assistance to creators

Updated - May 30, 2024 02:27 pm IST

Published - May 30, 2024 02:19 pm IST

Neeraja Murthy
Neeraja Murthy
Chandni Agarwal (standing) during a casual board gaming night

Chandni Agarwal (standing) during a casual board gaming night | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Walk into Yogi Bear Collectives (YBC) in Hyderabad with a creative idea and walk out by making it a reality. Located on the ground floor of Kamala Towers at Pattigadda near the Rasoolpura metro station, YBC would be a first-of-its-kind creative laboratory/incubator in the city. To be launched by mother-daughter duo Yogini Agarwal and Chandni Agarwal on June 1, YBC has Avula Samba Siva Rao — with experience in the entertainment industry — as its creative head and promises to be a one-stop destination providing technical, administrative or creative assistance.

Open house

Space for different cultural events

Space for different cultural events | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Yogini, the CFO of the company, walks us through the sprawling 4000 square feet area — a ‘creative adda’ as she calls it — an open house for untapped artists to explore an opportunity and enhance their project or skill. The founder of Yogi Bear Mini Golf park in Necklace Road(the park ran for 16 years and is shut now) says, “Many artists in the city have the talent, but don’t have the means to tap the higher-ups or enhance their work. This niche space will mentor such individuals.”

Versatile options

 Yogini Agarwal (L), Chandni Agarwal and Avula Samba Siva Rao

 Yogini Agarwal (L), Chandni Agarwal and Avula Samba Siva Rao | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Move past the front office attached to a small kitchen with ready-made foods, you see a space that can be let out for rehearsals or live events of music, dance, theatre, art shows, seminars/workshops, book launches or camps. The cultural spot also helps develop ideas into artistic projects; it also has recording and editing rooms with services in VFX, artificial intelligence, augmented reality and virtual experiences to create dynamic effects.

“Imagine you are a Supreme court lawyer with a good knowledge of law but are unaware of the technicalities involved in creating a podcast or the work required to make that podcast a success. We step in to fulfill such requirements,” says Chandni, an architect, pastry chef and a theatre personality for a decade now.

Platform for new age creators

A team of theatre actors

A team of theatre actors | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The idea of creating a setup started in 2022 when Chandni was reflecting on the hurdles she faced in life. Having experienced the frustration of giving up on dreams, she aimed to provide a platform that she didn’t get. “I wish new age creators do not face issues and can easily interact with people with some experience and who are willing to talk,” she says, hoping this platform makes it easier for them to nurture their expression.

One-stop shop

A group of friends at the space

A group of friends at the space | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Initially, their idea was to launch a small artists’ collective, but when her mother Yogini joined the project as CFO (“mum being mum, she has big dreams”) the scale and scope increased. “The more we delved into deciding the platform we wanted to create, we realised there are creative, administrative and technical requirements. We decided to become a one-stop shop to get help in any of these departments,” says Chandni.

Yogini adds, “Our proximity to the Metro station makes it easy for people from any area of Hyderabad to reach us and discover and realise their creative potential.”

To know more about YBC, contact: 8090976769/9573850193; Or mail: info@yogibear.co.in

