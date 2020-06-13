Spritzers to Negronis, say cheers to the gin life

Many a romantic tale, short lived or cursed for eternity, is romantic only in retrospect. Living through it is like having your skin inside out and being dragged through a lake of hot lava... Of course I am being euphemistic when I share that.

My tryst with gin began at a very early age, when I mistook it for water in the fridge and took a neat nip. I can’t remember much after; it was as if I had swallowed a volcano just before it had erupted and destroyed everything in the vicinity. But more than the fire that it caused to rage within was the confusion that was born that day — how could something look as innocent as water and yet cause so much havoc?

Leaving behind the cordial

Porter’s Old Tom Gin with notes of passion fruit, guava and white tea | Photo Credit: @drfernshk

Unpleasant, albeit memorable, an introduction it certainly was. Thereon, I kept running into her at parties, mostly at the local defence clubs that had two of the three: a brass band, retired army-men with moustaches, and some sort of a coming-of-age ball like the May Queen. But gin was never alone, always accompanied by lime cordial and surrounded by geriatric generals and majors who seemed to remember more of every war the more they lingered around the gin.

For a minute there in my teens and early 20s, I almost forgot about the stuff. But as soon as I landed in Europe for studies, it was as if gin had been planning some sort of a grand reunion. It was the more-purring-then-roaring noughties of the new millennium and gin had made a sizeable investment in every bar — from the upscale hotel kinds with chandeliers that you know need 150 man hours to clean to the risqué dive bars where it had earned its reputation and infamy as Mother’s Ruin back in the day. She had ditched the lime cordial and picked up a string of admirers along the way. Piscine was a common moniker for where gin could be found — poolside, topped up with seltzer or tonic and chunks of fruit floating about like the lazy bodies — it was all very meta.

Urban Pioneer’s classic London Dry Gin with sweet vermouth, coffee, mint and aromatic bitters | Photo Credit: @atlasbarsg

If you think it was only gin that appeared hardly recognisable, tonic water, her oldest flame, had possibly gone under the knife of the most skilled craftsmen and was the perfect Ken doll to gin’s Barbie act.

As complex as it gets

Time flowed and my palate evolved. I was thus more of a realist and so, like most sensible people, I relished my spirit. The reason why it is gin is because of the versatility this drink affords me. Daytime Pimm’s-like spritzers or evening Negronis, gin can take on many hues. It manages to be inconspicuous on the shelf and on our breath, but yet holds the potential to stir any scene to life. The hallmark of a good gin is to be so complex and so seamless that, to the simpler minds, it tastes just about okay. But to the pickled personas of the gin-iverse, they can be rendered speechless by the bouquet that a good gin presents.

I think my favourite gin drink remains a Ramos Gin Fizz, the eponymous cocktail by the NOLA star behind the bar — one which requires the strength of 20 humans and the patience of a dozen elephants to prepare, but barely an instant to down. It is peachy like a Pina Colada and yet has boardroom cred going for it. If you were enthused by Dalgona coffee, then prepare to have your mind blown by RGF.

The best versions for me remain at the able hands of the boys at Atlas (Singapore), The Gin Palace (Melbourne), Dr Fern’s Gin Parlour (Hong Kong) and Kwant (London), the last one being the brainchild of Erik Lorincz, the man who took the Savoy’s American Bar right to the top. All of them boast a gin collection that would need two lifetimes to skim through which is why, whenever in the neighbourhood, I have been drawn to them.

In fact, inasmuch as I’ve tried to find the jilt from other spirits to explain hangovers, it’s always been gin that manages to betray me and yet fight its way back into my heart, gut, and all over the rug. From nursing it casually as a breakfast wake-me-up to a mid-day perk in the form of a Red Snapper to getting the evening started with a Dirty Martini, gin manages to walk into the bar and perches itself on the counter, no matter which joint in the world one is seated at. Some call it coincidence; I think we have a new case for sozzled serendipity.